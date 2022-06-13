For students taking Rutland High School’s YES Plan Musical course this spring, the challenge is a tall one: Stage a 45-minute production in 11 days.
Audiences will get a chance to see the results of that hard work this weekend when students present “World of Wonder” by Tonya Hays and Genesis Be — a hip-hop musical about an autistic boy named Noah and his sister Jenny, who is struggling to understand and support him.
The high school’s YES (Year End Studies) Plan offers students a variety of intensive learning experiences in specific areas of study.
Thirty students signed up for the musical course this year, said theater arts instructor Cathy Archer, who oversees it.
Students run the show, according to Archer, and while they get some technical assists from herself, art teacher Madeline Pritchard, music teacher Sarah Koon, and technical director David Lane, they are in charge of costumes, props and sets.
Archer said she was mindful of the musical’s emotionally heavy subject matter and wanted to make sure she got it right.
When she first considered staging the “World of Wonder,” she said she reached out to her niece, who has two autistic children, to ask them to read the script and share their thoughts.
“They loved the script,” she said. “They thought it was really important that it get out there (so) that people could see this situation from a different light.”
“The (musical) is communicating how we're all different … but we all have something to offer and we all are important,” she said. “I think that's a really important piece that we all need to know right now with all of this stuff that's going on in the world.”
Junior Anna Palmer, who plays Jenny, said this is one of the more important roles she’s ever taken on.
“I know that there's people in the world that are feeling these emotions and going through these things every day,” she said. “So I don't want to mess it up. I want to make sure that I perform it as well as I can.”
Palmer said bringing some authenticity to her performance of the song “Jenny’s Requiem” was particularly challenging because she doesn’t have first-hand experience with anyone with autism.
“I learned all the lyrics pretty fast but, then, trying to put the emotion behind them — because I've never experienced it,” she said.
But she said she’s been giving it her all this week and intends to be ready by the weekend.
“I think I've got it down now, and I'm hoping that by Friday and Saturday I'll be able to perform it perfectly — but there's no such thing as perfect,” she said.
For junior Mabel Beebe, who is stage manager and lighting director, the musical has personal resonance: Her younger brother has autism.
“I got emotional when we first started doing this because I was like, ‘Yes, this is exactly how my life is,’” she said. “Because it's hard to deal with and to understand.”
In the musical, which is loosely inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” Jenny and Noah embark on a fairy-tale adventure that takes them through the looking glass on a journey of personal connection and understanding.
“We dive into Noah’s mind and explore what's happening,” said Beebe. “It gives Jenny a better understanding, and it also gives the audience a better understanding of autism.”
She said that lesson of understanding is an important one, which she hopes audiences take with them.
“The quote/unquote ‘ables’ want people with autism to learn what our world is but we don't learn what their world is,” she said.
Beebe said she’s proud of the cast and crew for their commitment to the production.
“At first, it was a little bit of a struggle to get everybody on board, but after a bit of pushing, people started really connecting with it, they started really devoting their time with it,” she said.
RHS students will present the “World of Wonder” on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Encore Theatre at the high school. A free-will donation is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.