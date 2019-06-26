Fire and police departments help each other out all the time under established mutual-aid agreements, but no such system exists for road crews. Some in Rutland County want to change that.
“Historic ally, I think towns have always had a reciprocal, verbal working agreement between each other that any time assistance was needed for help in one town, other towns could come to assist,” said Jan Sotirakis, emergency management director for the town of Chittenden, in a Wednesday interview.
Sotirakis is supportive of an effort being undertaken by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to create a system where towns can easily form mutual aid and shared service agreements for agencies other than fire departments, rescue squads and police. Involvement would strictly voluntary, and the agreements would make it clear who’s in charge, what gets done and how reimbursements are handled. Also, it would help with getting funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“What we have found as we worked through multiple disasters over the last decade is that FEMA really like you to have written mutual aid agreements in place before events actually occur,” said Sotirakis. “It takes out the confusion and just makes things much easier to understand.”
Mutual aid agreements are nothing new, but they’ve never included public works, she said. Not that towns don’t routinely lend each other a hand, there’s just never been anything formal about it.
“I think, for me, the strongest reason for doing it is the recognition that highway departments are really considered first responders during an emergency, particularly a weather event emergency where there’s flooding or road damage,” Sotirakis said. “We’ve not thought of them that way before, but I think we all realize that, yes, they’re sometimes the very first ones to be out there.”
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock told the Pittsford Select Board at its June 19 meeting that the Rutland Regional Planning Commission was working on this. There was little discussion at the meeting, as the plan is still being worked out. Haverstock said in a Wednesday interview that while he can’t speak for the Select Board, he finds the prospect interesting.
He said in the past Pittsford has lent equipment to neighboring towns that don’t have what they need, adding that many have long thought it would be more cost-effective for towns to share certain things, or pool their resources to get a cheaper, bulk rate on items like sand and salt.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Wednesday there’s no issue with towns helping each other, it happens frequently, but there’s no formal process for it, which is a problem when it comes to getting money from FEMA after a flood. Towns derive all of their authority from the Legislature, so unless the state grants permission, towns can’t simply create these on their own. That’s where the regional planning commissions come in.
“We hired someone to come in and look at what would be the best way towns could loan out their crew to other towns and get reimbursed for it,” said Bove. “There’s a couple of different options, but one of them was something RPCs were allowed to do a few years ago that was put in statute was to kind of do this inter-municipal service agreement and serve as the lead or the administrator of a group of towns, it could be as few as two, that have formed this shared service agreement.”
Right now, the focus is on public works resources, but later towns might consider sharing resources such as zoning administrators and the like, Bove said.
He said the plan right now is to get the framework built then see what towns are interested. Bove said involvement is strictly voluntary — it’s entirely up to the individual towns if they want to enter into such an agreement. He said several have expressed interest.
“We know our neighboring towns would send help if we asked for it, this just creates a clear communication chain, an organization structure, and a reimbursement rate, so it’s all known beforehand,” Sotirakis said.
A big reason the town and city need to merge
