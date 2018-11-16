MVP Health Care has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a local pharmacy that accused the health care giant of using illegal tactics to keep small, independent stores from providing the same drugs and at the same price as national chains.
Rutland Pharmacy, through its attorneys, filed the lawsuit at the end of October.
The complaint alleged that MVP denied requests for reimbursements for specialty medications and made it difficult for customers to buy those medications from independent pharmacies. Instead, those customers are pushed toward larger pharmacies like CVS, which owns its own set of retail stores including proprietary or “captive” pharmacies.
According to the complaint, MVP’s actions run contrary to Vermont law written to level the playing field between small pharmacies and national chains.
On Wednesday, MVP responded with a request to dismiss the Rutland complaint, arguing that the alleged violations of Vermont’s prescription drug statutes had not happened and the suit would circumvent the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.
The response, signed by attorney Gary Karnedy, of the Burlington law firm, Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer, agreed that the state has a statute that requires health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, to allow all pharmacists to fill prescriptions in the same manner and at the same level of reimbursement.
But the response said the Rutland Pharmacy was not excluded from that program. MVP said the Rutland Pharmacy simply hadn’t completed its application to join CVS’ specialty pharmacy program.
In its complaint, however, Rutland Pharmacy officials said they had tried to join the program but they were required to sign a confidentiality agreement, which the local drugstore believed was vague and could require them to give up rights if there were future disagreements.
MVP’s response said Rutland Pharmacy had failed to identify an actual incident or events that would require resolution through a federal lawsuit.
“Instead, (Rutland Pharmacy) alleges a hypothetical dispute that arises solely from its failure to execute standard confidentiality agreements that CVS require as part of the application process to join its specialty pharmacy network,” the response said.
The second argument for dismissing the local complaint was that it addresses a “complex state regulatory issue” that Vermont already addresses, which is called a “Burford” abstention based on a Supreme Court decision from 1943.
“Insurance regulation is, by its very nature, a complex endeavor requiring a high level of specificity to administer and thus courts have long recognized that insurance regulatory frameworks contain precisely the type of ‘specificity’ that the Supreme Court had in mind when articulating the Burford doctrine,” the response said.
The final argument made for dismissing the lawsuit was that it would violate the doctrine of “primary jurisdiction,” which says the court should not interfere when a specialized rule-making authority already has jurisdiction over a complex issue.
For Rutland Pharmacy’s complaint, the Department of Financial Regulation has “extensive expertise in this area and is thus, respectfully, better positioned than the federal court to consider the issues raised in this lawsuit,” the response said.
Karnedy could not be reached Thursday.
The lead attorney representing Rutland Pharmacy, Michael Endler, an attorney with the Albany, New York, firm Boies, Schiller, Flexner said the response had only raised technical issues and not substantive issues.
Endler said his client planned to oppose the motion to dismiss.
In October, Endler said the lawsuit addressed two important issues for Vermonters. The first was the continued operation of independent pharmacies that serve many in the state and the second was to continue to allow residents to have choices and not have independent stores driven out of business.
The Rutland Pharmacy complaint asked for damages. While no specific figure was requested, the complaint said MVP’s rejection of reimbursement for specialized medications had cost the pharmacy more than $100,000.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
