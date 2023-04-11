CHITTENDEN — For 23 years, Bob Myers served Barstow Memorial School as a teacher known for his fun-loving attitude and dedication to the Barstow community. Now, after nearly three months of working as the interim principal, he will carry his enthusiasm for Barstow into a permanent leadership position.

At the Barstow Unified Union School Board’s regular meeting Monday night, board members unanimously approved Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert’s recommendation to hire Myers for the position of principal.

