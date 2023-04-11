CHITTENDEN — For 23 years, Bob Myers served Barstow Memorial School as a teacher known for his fun-loving attitude and dedication to the Barstow community. Now, after nearly three months of working as the interim principal, he will carry his enthusiasm for Barstow into a permanent leadership position.
At the Barstow Unified Union School Board’s regular meeting Monday night, board members unanimously approved Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert’s recommendation to hire Myers for the position of principal.
Myers said he was thrilled to be entering the coming year as the school’s permanent principal.
“I am really looking forward to continuing to build the relationships that I have with the families in our communities. I want the families of kids from Chittenden and Mendon to know that my door is always open and that I am always willing to listen and hear your concerns,” Myers said. “I will do my very best to help and work on those things because your children are my first priority. And I want to make sure that they have a safe, caring, warm, comfortable, awesome place to call their home.”
A Vermont native, Myers said that education was always something he was interested in.
Raised in a family of teachers, Myers went to the University of Vermont to study education and spent two years at Cardigan Mountain School in Keene, New Hampshire, before starting at Barstow.
Myers said he spent the first 15 years of his Barstow career as a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher, which he loved, but ended up moving to a younger age group later on, teaching literacy and humanities.
“All that time, I was working with the different staffs that we’ve had here at Barstow and building these terrific relationships with both families in the community and the kids themselves. So, that led me to be kind of a natural fit when the opportunity arose for somebody to need to step in to lead the school at a really unsettling time,” Myers said.
Myers stepped in as interim principal following the death of previous principal David St. Germain in January.
Outside of school, Myers said he loves to be active and enjoys participating in races and triathlons with his family. He also loves coaching and has done so across various sports and age ranges, both in Woodstock and in Rutland.
Hubert said that in the short time Myers has served as principal, he’s provided the school with a sense of stability and a focus on school values and strength that the school needed to keep moving forward.
She added that she believes what is most impressive about Myers to most of the school community is his dedication to Barstow.
“Bob is very student focused. He is committed to making sure that students feel not only safe and secure, but also academically challenged and supported. He is a wonderful advocate for staff in the buildings, and he is just so enthusiastic and full of life. He has a wonderful sense of humor and playfulness that is really appropriate developmentally for the students that (Barstow) works with,” Hubert said.
Barstow’s Administrative Assistant Kim Raymond said that Myers’ move to a permanent position is a great move for the school, adding that his creativity and ability to step outside the box make him a fantastic principal.
“He’s stopping into classrooms and asking how he can help. I think he’s forming good relationships in that way,” Raymond said. “Given all of the hard times that we’ve gone through, it feels safe having someone that knows us, the community and our direction to guide us the rest of the way through this year and on so that we can move forward and heal as a community.”
Moving forward, Myers said that he has several goals he hopes to help the school improve on, including school safety procedures, continuing to build an open dialogue with parents and working on school curricula and coordination between classes.
He added that in his time as principal, he has learned the importance of a principal’s duty to set the tone of the school and hopes to continue to develop the “caring, family-type atmosphere” that Barstow has.
“As the interim principal, my job was really to make the school an enjoyable place to be again and to try to instill as much enthusiasm, empathy, caring and all the things that go into surviving a tragedy as we possibly could,” Myers said. “That can’t leave once that tragedy has passed. We have to continue to try to take care of each other and make this an enjoyable, wonderful, caring place to be.”
