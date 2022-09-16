Even if he wanted to try, Nick Grandchamp said there was no way he could make any money off his latest venture.
When Grandchamp stoked the nostalgia of Rutlanders in 2019 by operating an arcade full of vintage video games, it was all free. The sticker vending machine he placed this week at Mountain Man Music on Center Street will cost 50 cents to anyone who wants to operate it, but Grandchamp said all proceeds will go to the the Rutland Area Food Co-op’s “round up” program, which supports a variety of local causes.
The machine isn’t loaded with the stickers it would have dispensed in Grandchamp’s childhood, though. He said all manner of items can fit in the cardboard inserts that once held the stickers.
“You can put a photo,” Grandchamp said. “You can put a recipe, a joke. ... Doing film photography and doing art in general, I was trying to figure out how I could get it out to the masses. I still believe in physical media. Just having my art on Instagram isn’t enough for me. ... I think it’s a cool idea to have something physical and tried to think of what would be a rad way to get that to people.”
Grandchamp found what he was looking for in the form of an All Star Vending sticker machine.
“I bought this from this dude on Craigslist that used to sell stickers in the ’90s,” he said. “He said this machine used to make him $300 a week. He had it in a Hannaford. I paid $50 for it.”
Grandchamp said he’s eating the cost of the cardboard sleeves, which cost $40 for a pack of 100, but hoping people who use the machine will leave them in a nearby bin for reuse. He solicited artwork to fill them from people in the community. Two quarters inserted into the machine Friday returned a small, unsigned photograph of a tree.
“People have donated all different kinds of art from hippy style to punk rock,” he said. “The Yellow Deli put in some matcha cards. You don’t know what you’re going to get. ... It’s all PG(-rated) stuff. There’s no politics involved. It’s all meant for the community.”
Grandchamp said he plans to rotate the machine among receptive downtown businesses. Mountain Man Music owner Meshach Tourigny said it was already proving popular with his customers.
“I bet 10 people used it yesterday,” he said. “It’s got great color, great graphics. It’s got Nick Grandchamp’s name on it — people are just going to give me their money.”
“I’m hoping this will influence people to have courage to put their stuff out,” he said. “I think 50 cents is kind of cool. You can’t be too disappointed with what you get, but it’s enough you’ll generate something. Art is worth something, even if it’s just a stick figure.”
