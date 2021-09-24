CASTLETON — Black students at Castleton University shared their experiences of life on campus Thursday night.
Five students participated in a Black student voices panel moderated by Tajae Edwards, co-president of the CU chapter of the NAACP.
The event, which is part of an ongoing series, was held in partnership with the Rutland Area NAACP.
About 80 people filled Jeffords Auditorium to hear the panel, according to Edwards. Another 20 watched the panel virtually on Zoom.
During the almost 90-minute conversation, panelists shared personal accounts of living on a predominantly white campus in a predominantly white state.
They cited examples of both overt racism and subtler microaggressions directed at them from classmates, faculty and staff, and discussed how they navigate and cope with those experiences.
Panelists were, at times, blunt in their assessment of life on campus and the lack of inclusion they felt, stating that it was often difficult being a Black student.
“I can say, my experience here, I’m sorry, it sucks,” said freshman Kiasha Jacobs. “I’ve experienced racism several times.”
Jacobs, a nursing major, described various comments classmates have made behind her back, as well as campus staff asking pointed questions about the bonnets she uses to cover her hair.
While she said she makes an effort to connect with people on campus who aren’t Black, it wasn’t always easy to do.
Kianna Giroux, who grew up in Westford, agreed.
“It’s definitely hard being a Black student here,” she said, adding that her white friends can’t easily relate to her experiences and struggles.
Similarly, Shanice Williams, an international student from Jamaica, said she sometimes feels isolated.
“In terms of activities for Black people, it’s not really there. I don’t feel included, basically,” she said.
The topic of inclusion and a lack of representation came up as panelists discussed campus culture.
“There’s not really much of a campus culture, like the only time I really see other Black students is in this club,” Giroux, said, referring to the campus NAACP chapter, which was officially recognized in June. “Before this, I didn’t really have a lot of Black friends.”
Williams was more direct, stating, “Black culture is nonexistent here. Not at all. And I hope that we can change that.”
Jacobs pointed to a lack of diversity in the types of student activities offered, such as hunting, fishing and rock climbing. She said she might even be interested in some of them but they all seem to require prior experience, which can be a deterrent.
“You people that create these programs make it hard to see that you guys want diversity,” she said.
Biology major Liliana Farrell called out what she called a “culture of ignorance.”
“We have a lot of people on campus that appropriate and enjoy a lot of aspects of Black American culture but misuse it and disrespected and take what they want from it and, in turn, don’t respect their Black peers,” she said.
Yusuf Johnson alluded to that ignorance when he talked about encountering white peers who jokingly use the N-word in social settings, stating, “That’s not OK with me at all.”
For Giroux, that ignorance has manifested in numerous microaggressions over the years, such as people talking about or touching her hair. She recalled how a staff member once compared her hair to a dog’s.
As the conversation zoomed out to the societal impacts of racism, panelists spoke about the trauma it causes for Black communities.
“When you don’t treat us fairly or treat us like you treat your peers, it affects us mentally,” said Williams. “We ask ourselves, ‘What did we do to deserve this?’”
She explained her discomfort being watched and followed by people when shopping in stores.
“Having to look over your shoulder everywhere you go, that is not something you want to go through for the entirety of your life. It’s just awful,” she said.
Johnson echoed Williams, describing his experience of once being locked inside while shopping and having to wait for the owner to let him out.
Johnson said racism doesn’t just hold back society, but it drags it back.
Giroux acknowledged the toll combating racism and advocating for social change takes, calling it “exhausting.”
“A lot of people expect you to do all the work because you are the person of color. A lot of people expect you to educate other people when it shouldn’t be my job,” she said.
Johnson noted how the difficulty of calling out racism as a Black person can lead some to ignore it rather than engage in confrontation.
“You can’t do it the wrong way. You’re a girl, you’re seen as a loud Black girl. You’re a guy, you’re seen as an aggressive Black guy,” he said.
Jacobs said the mental harm caused by racism can have physical consequences. She shared her experience of having a stress-related episode that resulted in her passing out.
Upon regaining consciousness, Jacobs said she called her parents before she called 911, citing the lack of trust she felt in the health care system.
“I was just scared that I was not gonna get the right help,” she said.
But while panelists were at times critical, they were also optimistic about how to make things better.
When discussing what white students could do to be effective allies, all panelists encouraged them to listen and not be afraid to ask questions.
“Try to find out more about our culture,” Jacobs said. “There’s nothing wrong with that and we will not feel offended at all.”
Farrell challenged white allies to do more than post messages of support on social media. She also urged them to create space for Black people and people of color to speak for themselves.
“Allowing their voices to be heard and helping their voices be heard and supporting them in silence, that goes a long way,” she said.
Giroux suggested doing something concrete, like joining the NAACP.
“Get involved and listen to Black stories. Be open minded; ask questions,” she said.
For Black students considering CU, panelists offered more pointed advice: choose friends who will keep you focused on school, be your own advocate and don’t be afraid to be yourself.
“It took me a while to actually try to wear my hair the way I wanted to without being scared of it,” said Jacobs. “I didn’t know how anybody was going to react to me wearing my natural hair. … Don’t be afraid to express yourself the way you want to express yourself.”
Closing out the evening, panelists shared their hopes for the nascent NAACP chapter.
Top of the list was building a larger, more diverse membership that is genuinely interested in being involved.
“The diversity I’m seeing in this room is the diversity I want to see at our meetings and our events and different initiatives that we’re trying to do,” said Edwards, the chapter’s co-president.
During a brief audience question-and-answer session, Rich Clark, who serves as the chapter’s faculty adviser, asked the panel what the CU administration could do to cultivate a more diverse and accepting climate.
Several panelists suggested more diverse activities.
“Ask us, ‘What other activities can we bring?’ Because I’m pretty sure everybody has their own type of flavor they want to bring here,” Jacobs said.
Edwards’ advice was more direct.
“Come to us and let us know that you’re there for us, that we’re not in this fight alone,” he said. “Show us that you really care and you really want to be a part of this.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.