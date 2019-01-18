Members of the Rutland County chapter of the NAACP have concerns about the response from Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan to what he called the “vicious racial harassment” of former state Rep. Kiah Morris.
Morris withdrew her bid for re-election last year because of harassment online and elsewhere over a period of about two years. Max Misch, who admitted to harassing Morris, showed up at a news conference Monday in Bennington where Donovan said his office’s investigation found no crimes had been committed that he could prosecute.
Donovan said the messages sent to Morris were protected free speech, especially as they were directed toward someone who was an elected official at the time.
Tabitha Pohl-Moore, Vermont director of the NAACP and president of the Rutland-area branch, said Donovan’s findings were “concerning.”
“What we just did was set a very clear line about about how far white supremacists or people who would do harm to others — we just set a very clear line about where they’re allowed to go and not be held accountable,” Pohl-Moore said.
Mia Schultz, a Bennington resident and NAACP member who attended Monday’s news conference, said it was another example of what often happens to people of color when “people being oppressed have to teach the oppressors.”
“To me, it’s convenient, for lack of a better word, it’s convenient since the people who determine that this speech falls under the law as being protected speech, don’t ever experience it, don’t ever know the ramifications of this speech. But history has shown us it’s in our everyday being that those words and speech do have violent undertones,” Schultz said.
Pohl-Moore, who wondered why Misch’s actions weren’t considered stalking, said she wasn’t advocating for free speech to be curtailed. She said there was a difference between free speech, hate speech and threatening speech.
“There’s a difference between espousing your views and telling someone very clearly ‘I want you dead.’ Telling someone that every time they’re out in public you’re going to be there with your gun on your hip. That is not the same thing as your right to be a bigoted person. There’s a difference. That’s the line we need to be talking about. This whole idea that we can’t move, it is absolutely untrue. The number of amendments we have speak to that. The fact that we continue to change laws related to who can get married or who is a citizen, all of these things indicate that we are a society that grows based on the dominant culture ability to understand that they’re not the only one,” she said.
Both Pohl-Moore and Schultz questioned whether Morris had been treated in the same way a white legislator would be treated when reporting a threat.
“If Kiah had been protected by the police, if a proper investigation was done, if they could link something to somebody, if they provided security for her. If they did what they would do for a white person, do you think she would still feel compelled to resign? I don’t think so,” Schultz said.
Pohl-Moore asked if someone had murdered Morris whether the Vermont attorney general’s office would have agreed the person making threats had “crossed the line.”
“Does she have to die for that to happen? … Why can’t you (in law enforcement) understand it? Why don’t you get that her life is in danger?”
Pohl-Moore said she was tired of waiting for people to figure out that people of color and members of marginalized groups are being incredibly harmed.
Schultz said there was bias in the way the incidents were discussed. She asked why the media and law-enforcement were not describing Misch’s actions as “terrorism.”
Since Monday’s news conference, Pohl-Moore said she has spoken with Morris and her husband, James Lawton. She said she has seen comments online that suggest Morris and Lawton “just weren’t strong enough” to ignore the harassment.
“That’s what happens because rather than face the system and say to the system, ‘No, this is wrong,’ we collectively have decided, Kiah just needs to buck up,” Pohl-Moore said.
Schultz added the response to what happened to Morris provided insight into why people of color don’t speak up about bias and harassment.
“Kiah was violated more than once. She was violated by Max Misch. She was violated by the system that didn’t protect her. And now once again, she’s being violated in the media, in the press that she’s basically too weak, she don’t have thick enough skin,” Schultz said.
Schultz said state officials and the media didn’t want to look at the hard questions about existing bias in the system against people of color and marginalized people.
She asked why television news stories about Monday’s news conference didn’t show the people of color who were distraught and consoling each other.
“(We were) helping each other. That wasn’t shown, that the hurt is widespread, it didn’t happen to just Kiah,” Schultz said.
Donovan will meet with the NAACP’s Rutland chapter on Jan. 23. Pohl-Moore said questions had been discussed in advance but after the Monday meeting, members of the group will ask questions about what happened to Morris, how law-enforcement responded and how the future responses can be improved.
