For some, it’s one of the most complicated questions in modern America, and at a July 20 workshop, the Rutland Area chapter of the NAACP hopes to address the issue, “How to Talk to Your Racist Neighbor.”
Tabitha Moore, president of the chapter, said the workshop has a dual purpose. In the morning, Moore, Julio Thompson, director of the Civil Rights Unit for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and Bor Yang, executive director and legal counsel for the state’s Human Rights Commission, will present information.
The hosts hope to collect information and through discussion and consensus, reach some agreement about the future of the Rutland area.
Moore said her workshop will focus on “respectability politics,” the idea that marginalized people can be more acceptable to the mainstream if they follow the values and norms of the majority population and “how it prevents us from having necessary critical dialogue and challenging people and systems that would perpetuate oppression.”
Thompson’s workshop will look at what a community can and can’t do in response to difficult, divisive issues.
“How do we respond when these things happen because we get calls all the time about people seeing Confederate flags. They don’t know what to say or to do, or can they do anything,” she said.
Moore referred to a 2014 incident in which a white Vermont State Police trooper stopped Gregory Zullo, a black man from Rutland, in what the Vermont Department of Public Safety admitted last month was an “unreasonable stop and seizure.”
The state has agreed to pay Zullo at least $50,000.
“We need to treat each other with compassion and love, but at the same time when one of us does something to hurt or oppress other people, how can we call that out and do something about that, mindful of the law,” Moore said.
The workshop led by Yang will be similar, Moore said, but take a look at workplace dynamics as well.
“Then we’re going to have a brown bag lunch and have a community dialogue about ‘Who are we, Rutland? Who do we want to be, Rutland area, as far as how we view and deal with incidents of hate and bias and oppression in our community?’ We’ve kinda been setting this up over a couple years with the different fora that we’ve had,” Moore said.
Moore said she considered the afternoon session of the workshop as the next step in the relationship between the NAACP and the community in the effort to “set our priorities.”
“We want to start to come up with a way for us to respond so that people don’t feel so lost when these things happen,” Moore added.
Organizers hope the community members will make their priorities clear. For instance, Moore said, some communities are taking active steps to address inequality in policing and some are concerned with the operation of ICE officers in Vermont municipalities.
Living in the area, Moore said she hears a lot of Rutland County residents who want to see Vermonters take a more active role in helping people who are homeless or have insecure living situations.
While the workshop is open to elected officials and other community leaders, Moore said they’re not the focus of the July 20 meeting.
“Before we invite the community leaders, we want the community to get together and look at each other and say, ‘Who are we? How do we fit in together? What do we want to say to our community leaders?’ This is part one,” she said.
Moore said organizers also want residents to feel comfortable speaking freely during the workshop.
The workshop is at Grace Congregational Church on Court Street in Rutland. Moore said she hopes potential attendees understand that input is being sought from area residents and not just those living in Rutland City.
A report will be generated based on the discussions and input so the information collected can be shared.
The workshops are free and open to the public. Child care will be available.
