BURLINGTON — Three Rutland County residents are facing felony drug charges in federal court in connection with a state investigation into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in the area.
Brent Campbell, 34, of Castleton, pleaded innocent in U.S. District Court in Burlington late Wednesday afternoon to his part of a six-count indictment.
Federal Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Campbell held pending trial. Conroy noted Campbell tested positive for fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone and THC - the active ingredient in marijuana - when checked by Pre-Trial Services before the hearing. Campbell was arrested by the Vermont Drug Task Force on Tuesday night.
Jeffrey Haynes, 37, and Marlana Gibeault, 46, of Rutland City, were arrested on Wednesday, but were unable to make it to Burlington for their arraignment before court closed. They are due in federal court in Burlington for arraignment Thursday.
Included in the six-count indictment is a request by the government seeking forfeiture of all gross proceeds and property the three defendants collected directly or indirectly from their drug dealing, court records show.
The prosecution believes Campbell “is a significant dealer of heroin and cocaine base, who is based both in the vicinities of Waterbury, Conn. and Rutland, Vermont,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Gilman said in a motion seeking Campbell’s detention pending trial.
Investigators seized 500 grams of suspected cocaine powder during a search of a storage unit in Rutland believed to belong to Campbell on Tuesday night, Gilman and Conroy noted. Campbell also is a prior felon and the investigation revealed he possessed one or more firearms in violation of federal law, officials noted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf said during the hearing the conspiracy case “was not small or massive” but was a significant case with several search warrants and undercover buys. He said it is part of an ongoing investigation in the area.
Defense lawyer Stephanie Greenlees, who represents Campbell, did not object to detention, but told the court she might file a motion later to reconsider the ruling.
Campbell is also known as “Marv” and “Slim,” the indictment said.
Campbell and Haynes are charged as part of a conspiracy for distributing heroin and crack cocaine between roughly Sept. 26, 2018, and Nov. 1, 2018, the indictment said. It said they also are charged with distribution of crack cocaine on Sept. 26, 2018, and both heroin and fentanyl on Oct. 3, 2018.
Also, Campbell was indicted with Gibeault on a charge of distribution of heroin on June 26, 2018. Gibeault and Haynes also face one count of selling heroin and fentanyl on Nov. 8, 2017.
The fifth count against Haynes is for a reported sale of heroin on Nov. 1, 2018, the indictment said.
Conroy agreed to appoint a defense lawyer at taxpayer expense after Campbell said he has not had a regular job but “cuts hair under the table.”
Conroy, in ordering Campbell’s detention, was concerned as well about the defendant’s past criminal record, which includes convictions for tampering with evidence, robbery and drugs. Conroy said there is a pending arrest warrant for Campbell in New York and three pending criminal cases in Connecticut.
The drug task force brought Haynes and Gibeault to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington to await arraignment. The U.S. Marshals lodged Campbell at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans after his hearing.
