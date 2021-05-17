A national organization has waded into the contentious local debate about Rutland City Public Schools’ team name and logo.
The Native American Guardian’s Association released a statement Friday in support of reinstating the “Raiders” name and arrowhead logo.
“The elimination of Rutland High School’s Raider name and logo dishonors the proud history of Native Americans,” stated NAGA board member Eunice Davidson Wicanhpiwastewin.
The statement also responded to a letter released by the Rutland Area NAACP, Rights & Democracy and the Peace & Justice Center of Vermont, which called on other Vermont school districts to “discontinue interacting with Rutland City School District for athletics, extracurricular activities, and any other activities” if the Raider name and logo is returned.
“We believe that all Vermont children deserve to attend a school district where they can feel safe and supported, and where they do not have to deal with the trauma of racist imagery,” the statement read.
NAGA board member Tony Henson objected to the statement, writing that his organization was “shocked” by the demand.
“Frankly, Native Americans don’t need to be told by the NAACP as to how they should really feel about Native American heritage and sports-team iconography,” he added.
Davidson concluded the letter by suggesting that “the NAACP has lost its way after decades of fighting for the civil rights of persons of color” and inviting Rutland Area NAACP President Mia Schultz to publicly debate members of NAGA’s leadership.
Last October, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-4 to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo. In February, the board voted 6-4 to adopt the “Ravens” as the new mascot. However, the election of a slate of pro-Raider commissioners in March has put the previous name back on the table.
NAGA, which is based in North Dakota, was founded in 2014 and became a federal 501©(3) nonprofit in 2017. The organization’s stated mission is to advocate for “increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.”
Its motto is “educate not eradicate.”
In recent years, the organization has involved itself in local efforts to retire Native names and imagery across the country.
NAGA’s involvement, however, does not always sit well with members of local Indigenous communities.
In an email interview with the Herald, several leaders from Vermont’s various Abenaki Tribes commented on NAGA’s letter and the Rutland mascot issue in general.
Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation wrote that he found it “ironic that their letter indicates organizations should not tell Native American people how they should feel about things. Especially, when they haven’t taken the time to speak to local indigenous tribal leaders or understand the relationships these organizations have formed with local tribes and the communities.”
He continued: “I do not understand why NAGA has not followed the traditional cultural protocols to speak with the local Native peoples in the homelands in which the situation is occurring. This would have been the respectful thing to do. This organization indicates it is based out of North Dakota, which has nothing to do with N’dakinna (our land) or Abenaki traditional territories.”
Stevens said NAGA is “entitled to their opinions and, as sovereign tribes, we have our own opinions on things.”
He added that “Mascots are a European concept and thus will be decided by Europeans which is out of our control. This decision on what to keep or not keep will be decided by the communities. All we can do as Native people is to educate on why things may or may not affect the Indigenous citizens within our homelands or their appropriateness.”
Rich Holschuh, a representative of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, stated that it was likely NAGA would eventually get involved in Rutland’s debate, noting, “they are one of the very few organizations that ‘keep the mascot’ folks are able to recruit in their futile efforts to defend their position.”
He continued: “I am very familiar with NAGA and their arguments, which do not hold water, especially in light of the fact that Rutland mascot defenders still have not given public space for the actual Indigenous people of this land to share their views. That this continues to be the case obviously begs the question as to why: mascot supporters have had ample time to realize they will not get the answers they prefer, locally, so they are soliciting mercenary lobbyists.”
Holschuh alleged that NAGA has “multiple ties” to the Washington Football Team and its owner Daniel Snyder, adding, “their legitimacy in this place-based community dialogue is non-existent.”
While it’s difficult to identify direct ties between NAGA and Snyder, a Sports Illustrated report from June of 2020 makes a case for “rampant” indirect ties (bit.ly/si0518), noting, “Whether there is a direct financial connection to Snyder or not, there is no doubt that NAGA’s agenda has been aligned with his.”
SI reported that NAGA member Mark One Wolf Yancey, has attended the Washington Team’s practices and even appeared in a promotional video defending the “Redskins” name in 2014.
That same year, an investigation by sports website Deadspin called Yancey’s Native roots into question, reporting allegations made by Native American activists (bit.ly/ds0518).
“We can’t find anything about him that’s native, and we’ve had a lot of people look into this,” Jacqueline Keeler, an Oregon writer and anti-native mascot activist, told Deadspin.
As recently as June 2019, Yancey represented NAGA on a panel that also included Davidson in Driggs, Idaho, to defend Teton High School’s “Redskin” mascot, according to the Teton Valley News (bit.ly/tvn0518).
The school eventually changed its mascot to the “Timberwolves” last year.
Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana voiced her suspicions of NAGA’s Snyder connection to SI, saying, “It is kind of common knowledge in the activist community that there is a strong relationship.”
Dana has been a major advocate for changing Native mascots, names and logos in Maine schools, where NAGA members visited in February of 2019 to support efforts to keep the Skowhegan Area High School’s “Indians” nickname.
At the time, Dana told Maine Public Radio that members of the local Penobscot Tribe were not invited to the private gathering organized by NAGA that included mascot supporters and several school board members.
NAGA’s efforts proved unsuccessful. In March 2019, the district school board voted to drop the name and has since replaced it with the “River Hawks.”
Later that year, the Maine Legislature passed a bill prohibiting public schools from “having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school” — the first in the nation.
In response to the ongoing debate in Rutland, Carol McGranaghan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs supplied the following statement issued by the commission in March:
“The Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs recognizes the historical and present intolerance, bias, and racism caused by ‘Indian’ mascots, logos, and symbols. These images, words, symbols, and the behavior that accompanies them perpetuate negative stereotypes of indigenous peoples, resulting in significant psychological, social, and cultural consequences, especially for indigenous youth.
“The VCNAA commends the many sports teams and schools which have voluntarily chosen to stop using these mascots, logos, and symbols. VCNAA also supports the many individuals and organizations working to educate Vermont’s residents on the harm they cause. These actions pave the way for a future in which indigenous youth can proudly embrace their culture, history, and heritage.”
Holschuh, went on to assert that NAGA is “using a diversionary and incendiary tactic by attempting to fan the flames of a racialized argument, avoiding any engagement with Abenaki representatives on the actual question at hand (exactly as mascot supporters have done).”
He noted that not only is NAGA “reinforcing and defending existing benightedness about historical and ongoing Native relationships within homelands, they are further polarizing the community by throwing gas on a volatile social challenge.”
“Rather than bringing human beings together in shared community — by movement toward education and understanding of Indigenous realities here in N’dakinna, which is what this situation is all about in a publicly funded educational institution — they pivot and challenge the local NAACP and Mia Schultz.”
“They are falling back on their primary tactic, which is to invert another’s actions, and accuse them of the opposite intention,” Holschuh stated. “We have seen altogether too much of this gaslighting behavior lately.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
