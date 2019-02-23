A Fair Haven man is facing a charge of domestic assault after a woman said she thought he was threatening her with a gun during an argument Feb. 16.
Aaron Hutchins, 28, denied he was threatening the woman with a gun or a crowbar he told police he had with him during the incident.
Hutchins, who is a member of the Vermont National Guard, pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday in Rutland criminal court.
While Hutchins was released without bail, he was also ordered not to possess any weapons. At the request of attorney Daniel Stevens, who represented Hutchins, Judge Thomas Zonay included an exception that allows Hutchins to possess weapons issued by the National Guard during training exercises.
In an affidavit, Detective Shaun Hewitt, of the Fair Haven Police Department, said police were dispatched to a home on South Main Street for a report of a family fight.
During the initial response, police believed the man involved may have a firearm. Officers from the Vermont State Police and the Castleton Police Department joined the response.
When police arrived, however, they found Hutchins outside with his hands above his head, as he had been asked to by a police dispatcher.
Police spoke to a woman at the home who said she had called them because she was worried about the safety of herself and two young children.
The woman told police she and Hutchins argued throughout the day. She said Hutchins was slamming doors and when she made a sarcastic comment about the noise it made, he began to remove the doors in the house.
She said Hutchins took her keys so she couldn’t leave, locked the children in a bedroom and wouldn’t let her go inside the bedroom.
According to the woman, the children were “crying and freaking out,” Hewitt wrote in the affidavit.
The woman said she was able to get into the bedroom but closed and locked the door when she heard Hutchins place a handgun “loudly on the dresser.”
Hewitt said police found the handgun later in a location that Hutchins told them about.
The woman said she was afraid for Hutchins’ safety. She said she believes he suffers from mental health issues but won’t seek help because he is afraid it would cost him his position in the Guard.
In a separate affidavit, Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, said she spoke with Hutchins.
Ducharme said he acknowledged arguing with the woman but said he had only gotten his gun because he planned to go to a range and shoot to calm down. He said the woman must have believed he meant to harm himself.
Hutchins later gave a recorded statement. He admitted to being angry and starting to “stomp around the house.” He also said he had taken a door off its hinges.
“I admit that I was walking around loudly and that I was yelling with the crowbar in my pocket. I did not mean to put her life in danger, I was upset. (The woman) and I have had fights in the past but this is the worst fight we ever had,” Hutchins said, according to the affidavit.
If convicted of the charge against him, Hutchins could be sentenced to up to 19 months in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.