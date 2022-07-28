Rutland is ready for another night out.
Organizers said it wasn't hard to round up 40 vendors — an uptick from last year — for the annual National Night Out taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park on Meadow Street.
"We had all those locked in before July even started," said Colleen Shattuck, a program director with the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department. "Everybody was eager to participate this year."
Most of those vendors are social service agencies. National Night Out events are held around the country each year on the first Tuesday in August as community-building efforts and to "say farewell to drugs and crime." Rutland first participated in 2002, when the region was beginning to recognize a burgeoning drug problem.
The event features free food and children's activities but also brings together members of the law enforcement community and social service groups in hopes of connecting them with the community.
"It's good to be active in the community and not just be the police policing," said Rutland City Police Officer Emilio Rosario, one of the organizers. "We're just trying to let everybody see us as regular people — not the badge, not the gun. We're hanging out with the kids and just having fun."
Offerings at the event include bouncy houses, a basketball tournament, police dog demonstrations by state game wardens, lawn games and hitting stations run by Rutland County Little League and Rutland Area Hockey Association. A DJ will provide music and Rutland's newest radio station, WMUD, will broadcast live from the event. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be available.
"We wish we could have a helicopter, but we couldn't get that this year," Rosario said.
The event has been held at a few different city parks through the years and Rosario said he's glad it seems to have landed on Meadow Street.
"It's so open," he said. "It's easy for parking. ... Everybody can get in there and out of there pretty easily."
Mayor David Allaire said he was keeping his fingers crossed for good weather, noting that turnout was "huge" last year.
"I think the setting makes a difference as much as anything else," he said.
Allaire said he always enjoys watching the public interacting with police and learning about social services.
"I saw that going on and thought that was very positive," he said. "It was an underpinning of why we have the event."
