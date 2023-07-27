NNO 2023

Rutland City Firefighter Corbin Shattuck, left, poses with Rutland City Police Officer Emilio Rosario in front of a National Night Out banner in Main Street Park recently. The annual event will be held Aug. 1 at Meadow Street Park.

 Provided photo

Organizers of Rutland City’s 2023 National Night Out said community support for the upcoming event and for local law enforcement has been at the strongest they have ever seen it.

Colleen Shattuck, a Rutland Recreation and Parks program director and event organizer, said the annual event is like a block party that celebrates the community and supports Rutland’s relationship to its law enforcement.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

