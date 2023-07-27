Organizers of Rutland City’s 2023 National Night Out said community support for the upcoming event and for local law enforcement has been at the strongest they have ever seen it.
Colleen Shattuck, a Rutland Recreation and Parks program director and event organizer, said the annual event is like a block party that celebrates the community and supports Rutland’s relationship to its law enforcement.
The event is free and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Meadow Street Park.
“This year, compared to other years, we’ve just received such good energy from the community,” Shattuck said. “We haven’t seen support like this (in) recent years. … We just hope that even after this, (RCPD) still sees a lot of good support from the community because their jobs are difficult. And we’ve seen that recently.”
First introduced in 1984, National Night Out is celebrated in cities and towns across the United States. Rutland City held its first version of the event in 2002.
This year, Shattuck said she and other organizers are expecting up to 1,500 attendees, adding that the event will have over 50 vendors offering fun activities, information and more.
And having received the Pearl Grant from Project VISION and several other donations and sponsorships from big-name organizations, like GE Aerospace, Frito-Lay and Sysco, she said the community investment in the event is clear.
“(National Night Out) was canceled for the 2020 summer,” Shattuck said. “I think more organizations have the bandwidth to continue to do stuff like this now. As people’s schedules open up, they are more receptive to coming out to free events like this — because most of them are volunteering their own time to be here.”
Other activities and entertainment to be featured at the celebration are a fire extinguisher prop courtesy of Rutland City Fire Department, a dunk tank and a visit from a Vermont National Guard Black Hawk.
Rutland City Police Officer Emilio Rosario said he is most looking forward to seeing everyone, adding that the event is a chance for community members to see the police in a different light.
“Building that community partnership, I think, is the biggest thing — especially with the events that have happened (recently) in Rutland City,” Rosario said. “There’s been times where I’ve (said), ‘I don’t know how much longer I can do this.’ … Our profession is kind of on the down slope right now. A lot of people don’t want to be a police officer. But it’s the community that actually holds me here.”
He added that the department has received amazing support recently and this event is just another way for Rutland City to come together.
Britt Cassell, who is also a Rutland Recreation and Parks program director, said that in her five years organizing Rutland City’s National Night Out, she has absolutely seen it have an impact on the relationship the community has with law enforcement.
“You’ll see the kids come down and some of them will run right up to police officers that they remember from the year before,” Cassell said. “This event allows those relationships to be made in a more fun environment, rather than just seeing (officers) out and not knowing how to approach them.”
Rosario highlighted that RCPD dispatchers and evidence technicians will also be at the event to enjoy the fun, and added that there are still some surprises guests can look forward to.
There will be limited parking at the event, so organizers advised community members able to walk to the event to do so.
The event is also substance-free and pet-free.
“Keep Rutland united. I feel like we’ve seen a really strong sense of community in the past month or so, and (we should) just keep that moving forward. There are positive things happening in Rutland. Let’s highlight those. This is one of them,” Shattuck said.