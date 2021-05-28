Another national group has weighed in on Rutland’s mascot debate.
On Friday, the National Congress of American Indians sent a letter to the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners and Rutland City Public Schools administrators to reiterate its support of the board’s decision to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo.
A Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit founded in 1944, NCAI is, according to its website, “the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving the broad interests of tribal governments and communities.”
In the letter, Ian Record, vice president of Tribal Governance and Special Projects for NCAI, stated that the organization “has been leading Indian Country’s consensus-driven movement to eradicate offensive native ‘themed’ mascots from sports and popular culture for the past 50 years.”
Record cited a resolution passed by NCAI’s membership in 2005, which states “the use of ‘Native American’ sports mascots, logos or symbols perpetuates stereotypes of American Indians that are very harmful. The ‘warrior savage’ myth has plagued this country’s relationships with the Indian people, as it reinforces the racist view that Indians are uncivilized and uneducated, and it has been used to justify policies of forced assimilation and destruction of Indian culture.”
Record noted that NCAI had previously provided the RCPS commissioners with information about the harm caused by the continued use of Native-themed mascots and images last July, but decided to restate the organization’s position in light of recent School Board actions that could potentially bring the former name and logo back.
Earlier this month, the Native American Guardians Association — a nonprofit based in North Dakota — sent a letter to school commissioners voicing its support for the “Raider” name, stating, “The elimination of Rutland High School’s Raider name and logo dishonors the proud history of Native Americans.”
Founded in 2014, NAGA’s stated mission is to advocate for “increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.”
Its motto is “educate, not eradicate.”
In a separate statement regarding NAGA, NCAI wrote:
“It is our understanding that the Native American Guardians Association in the past has purported to speak for and misrepresent the formal positions of tribal nations, who are on record opposing these mascots. NAGA does not have the authority to do so. To our knowledge, NAGA and its members do not formally represent the position and interests of tribal nations, governments, and their leaders. Conversely, the National Congress of American Indians — which is a formal, national Congress of tribal nations — has passed numerous consensus-based resolutions declaring Indian Country’s unified opposition to these mascots, dating back more than 50 years.”
On its website, NAGA describes NCAI as “radical Marxists seeking to destroy America and it’s (sic) cherished traditions.”
Leaders of Vermont’s Native communities have also dismissed NAGA’s position.
“I do not understand why NAGA has not followed the traditional cultural protocols to speak with the local native peoples in the homelands in which the situation is occurring. This would have been the respectful thing to do,” Chief Don Stevens, of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, stated in an interview with the Herald (bit.ly/rh0517).
Rich Holschuh, a representative of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, added that NAGA’s arguments “do not hold water, especially in light of the fact that Rutland mascot defenders still have not given public space for the actual Indigenous people of this land to share their views.”
Four questions: (1) we have heard ad nauseum that the NCAI wants to eradicate "Native themed" mascots. What about "Rutland" is Native? What about "Raider" is Native? Rich Holschuh, an Abenaki spokesman, has already stated that the term "needn't be a Native variant". In it's current context, it is someone from "Rutland who raids". I'd like to request a letter from NCAI specifically explaining their position on the "stand alone" term, "Rutland Raider"; (2) the arrow head was developed and used over 10,000 years ago in Africa, Asia, and Europe. It was only developed in North America around 800 AD. Why should Indians be able to appropriate the symbol for their personal use when belongs to all mankind??; (3) when individuals cooperate with Natives to change, adjust, and ammend a mascot so that it is acceptable to Native Americans, doe the NCAI appreciate the effort of continue to condemn the past?; and (4) how can you represent the Abenaki if they are not members of your NCAI...or is that an error on your directory page? Thank you.
This is a rather weird letter. I’ll just stick with the first point about the origin of the name Rutland. The name came with the immigrants to our country from the small town of Rutland England. Are you suggesting that the name Raiders is so tied to the name Rutland that objections to the name Raiders has to be an objection to the name Rutland. That fails logic 101.
