WILLIAMSTOWN — It is highly unlikely Petra Calcagni would have predicted in 1958, when she was staffing the former Granite City Co-op’s booth at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, that 64 years later her great-grandson, Peter Shangraw, would be in the same building with his own booth, just across the aisle from where she stood seven decades earlier.
Shangraw and his partner in life and business, Amanda Farrell, promoted and sold their leather goods at the annual fair and expo this past summer. The Big E, formally known as The Eastern States Exposition, the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and the fifth-largest fair in the nation, attracts more than 1.5 million visitors over its 17-day run.
The two Vermont natives own and operate Bergamot + Amor, a manufacturer of high-end leather products including pocketbooks, belts, key chains, shoulder packs and more. The business started operations in January 2021.
For now, Bergamot + Amor is a two-person operation as Farrell and Shangraw buy the leather (all American-made), design and sew the products, and promote and sell their goods.
In addition, they are planning to open a coffee shop in January, Muriel’s Café, at their Williamstown leather store.
The partners, who are engaged but have no set date, opened their store on Route 14 in the center of Williamstown on Nov. 12. Their business outgrew the workspace at their Williamstown home. They have also bought a second building, that had housed a hardware store and plan to move manufacturing to that building.
“We joke that we’ll get married in 2040 when we get caught up on our orders,” Farrell said.
Bergamot + Amor owes its existence, in part, to the pandemic. Recently laid off from her previous job, Farrell had begun selling her paintings to sustain a living. Searching for an artist to create a mural in his Williamstown home, Shangraw contacted her and the two connected over art. At the time, he owned his own upholstery shop and worked from his home. Farrell also once owned her own upholstery business but had moved to work in the corporate marketing world. The two began talking regularly over early morning coffee.
The skills needed for the upholstery business are similar to the skills needed in the leather business, Shangraw said.
Their initial goal was simply to make a leather bag for Farrell’s paint supplies. After a single post to social media, interest in their bags snowballed. Within the first six months, they had sold 1,000 bags in Vermont, 30 states, and three countries.
“We weren’t planning on starting a new business. She was busy; I was busy. We just posted the bag on Facebook, ‘Hey, look what we did today.’ And it took off,” Shangraw said.
The business name is from Farrell’s favorite flower, wild bergamot, also known as bee balm, and from Shangraw’s family, the Amors of Spain.
All items are made completely by hand, using high-end and durable six-ounce, full-grain boot leather from United States cattle, solid, corrosion-resistant copper hardware, industrial-strength threads and local fibers from Johnson Woolen Mills.
In addition to manufacture and sales, Shangraw and Farrell are committed to giving back to the community.
“Who we are and what we stand for doesn’t begin or end with us. It all starts with and ends with the Vermont community and the folks that live, shop and work in the Green Mountains,” Farrell said.
According to Farrell, almost 40% of the company’s profits are donated back in to the local communities from helping families in need, to supporting youth programs, to raising scholarship funds for young adults, to funding community breakfast and coffees.
“Do good by those around you. Help out when you can. We love this little state and all the amazing people in it,” Farrell said.
“Bergamot and Amor is deeply rooted in love, creative curiosity and, most importantly, the never-ending drive to give back to those around us,” Shangraw said.
Some examples of their charity include the donation of 100% of the company profits for a week to the Corbett family to help a Vermont father battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer; and 100% of their profits for a week to the Bayne Family Fundraiser. That money went to help a Vermont child battling an unexpected brain aneurysm.
In January, the company will have a booth at the Yankee Sportsman Classic in Essex Junction.
“It’s our first trade show geared toward men, so we’re working on a men’s line,” Farrell said.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of long days. It’s been rewarding. It’s been extremely overwhelming. We’re grateful for all our customers and supporters,” Shangraw said.
The Williamstown store is open seven days a week. Online sales are available on their website www.bergamotamor.com online. The store also sells crafts, such as pottery, paintings and jewelry from several local artists.
