WILLIAMSTOWN — It is highly unlikely Petra Calcagni would have predicted in 1958, when she was staffing the former Granite City Co-op’s booth at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, that 64 years later her great-grandson, Peter Shangraw, would be in the same building with his own booth, just across the aisle from where she stood seven decades earlier.

Shangraw and his partner in life and business, Amanda Farrell, promoted and sold their leather goods at the annual fair and expo this past summer. The Big E, formally known as The Eastern States Exposition, the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and the fifth-largest fair in the nation, attracts more than 1.5 million visitors over its 17-day run.

