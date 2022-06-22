The city is losing an alderman and gaining a new executive director for the Rutland Regional Planning Commissioner.
Alderman Devon Neary announced this week that he will step down from the board next month to take over the RRPC, which is also where he had his day job as a transportation planner for four years. Neary takes over for outgoing Executive Director Ed Bove. His first day is slated for July 1.
“I’d really like to continue the legacy built during Ed’s tenure, keep the priority on the towns,” he said. “I think we’re on a really good path. We’re doing more than we’ve ever done for towns, and I’d like to continue that.”
Neary said the next couple of years will see a rewrite of the regional plan and the hiring of new planners in areas like energy and natural resources.
Erica Berner, the newly elected chair of the RRPC’s board, said they did a national search drawing candidates from across the country, but Neary stood out for a number of reasons.
“He’s local — not local just to Rutland but to the region,” she said. “He is a known quantity to the municipalities. He has a good reputation. ... He knows the workings of the regional planning commission and it’s a much easier transition than it might have been.”
Berner said Neary’s familiarity was far from his only qualification. The commission noted that he holds a master’s degree in environmental law and policy and a number of professional certifications. On top of that, she said, he understood how to communicate — a key skill in helping towns navigate the planning, development and regulatory landscape.
“He doesn’t come in as a know-it-all,” she said. “He listens to what people are saying, gives advice and treats them very well.”
Neary, 34, was still in his first term as an alderman, but was serving as chair of the Charter and Ordinance Committee. He said the leadership of the commission recommended he step down due to the time commitment serving in both roles would require.
“I’ll be sad,” he said. “I’ve been able to do a lot of things. It’s never easy to pour your heart into something and walk away, but that’s the best course for me and for the planning commission. ... My heart and priorities have always been with the planning commission because I feel I can provide the most support and value through the commission.”
Mayor David Allaire, who serves on the RRPC’s executive committee, said he was sad to lose Neary from the board but happy to help hire him on the commission.
“We had several candidates, three that got down to the finals,” he said. “They were very talented but it was clear Devon, with his background and knowledge was going to be able to do the job, which is good for the city. On the aldermen, he has proven he’s a worker. I’ve been able to work well with him, and he’ll be missed.”
Allaire said he has a few candidates in mind to fill out the remainder of Neary’s term, but had yet to decide whose name he would forward to the board for confirmation.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
