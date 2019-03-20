A resident of Cold River Road says smoke from burning wood at a neighboring solar project site is unbearable.
"I've called a couple times and complained because our house is inundated with smoke every single day,” said Tom Carrington, who spoke to the Select Board at a meeting Tuesday.
He said it’s been a problem for the past two months, and claimed that other neighbors feel the same way but don’t complain because they feel nothing will be done.
“We just can't take it anymore,” he said. “I mean the smoke is just unbearable.”
Carrington said he’s spoken to the town fire warden, Joe Denardo, who is also a selectman, as well as Fire Chief Frank Cioffi. Carrington said it was Cioffi who recommended he come to a Select Board meeting.
Otter Creek Solar LLC is the company behind the solar arrays slated to be installed off Cold River Road. The Public Utility Commission has granted a certificate of public good (CPG) to the two projects, and site clearing work began a few months ago.
In February, an environmental watchdog group, Vermonters for a Clean Environment, filed a comment with the Public Utility Commission alleging that Otter Creek Solar violated the conditions of the CPG by burning wood on site and offering cleared wood for sale as firewood. Also, the group accused the solar company of violating the CPG by using Cold River Road as an access point to the site for the clearing operation.
The Public Utility Commission has since directed the Department of Public Service to investigate the matter. Earlier this month, the department filed notice saying it’s been investigating and will notify the commission of its findings.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said at the Tuesday meeting that people from the Department of Public Service attended a recent Buildings Committee meeting and indicated they were aware of complaints made by Carrington to Denardo. Ashcroft gave Carrington contact information for the Department of Public Service.
Selectman J.P. Faignant asked if the town has a burn ordinance in place. Denardo said all the town has is the state’s outdoor burning statutes.
The company doing the clearing work is Aardvark Excavating, owned by Bill Hayes, who said Thursday in a phone interview that he's been in regular contact with town fire officials.
"I don't see there being much burning after today, maybe one or two more days," he said, adding that he's aware of neighbor complaints and has been avoiding burning on days when he knows the wind is blowing in their direction. Some days the wind shifts, however, he said.
Hayes said that according to state law, no burn permit is required when snow is on the ground. However, his company has sought a burn permit from the town all the same. He said burning is a common practice for site clearing work, what's unusual here is the site's proximity to a population center. Hayes said it's never been his intention to bother anyone.
Hayes said in a past interview that 90 percent of what will be cut will be mulched and remain on the site. He said the burning has been done in an environmentally friendly manner, and his company has complied with all town requirements.
Denardo said at the Tuesday meeting that Hayes has been receptive to complaints when they’re received. He said he’s told Carrington that a condition of Hayes’ burning permit is that he’s not allowed to create a nuisance. If he does, and Carrington complains to those on the job site, they have to put the fire out.
“If they don’t put the fire out, then the next step would be, I have to get the fire department involved or go down and tell him he has to put it out,” said Denardo, who added that Carrington didn’t want to do this.
Carrington said he wasn’t comfortable confronting those on the job site, nor did he wish to call Denardo each and every time smoke became an issue.
“I don't see how it's my responsibility for a permit you guys issued,” Carrington said.
Denardo said someone needs to contact him each time there’s a problem.
“I've been issuing permits for quite a long time, and I've had similar situations where folks have been burning trash in a burn barrel, and I hear the same thing, they burn every single night, and I said, why is it that one particular time, if you're going every night, why don't you call me every night?” Denardo said, adding that Hayes has told him there shouldn’t be anymore burning after this week.
“If I have to call every day, I'm going to,” Carrington said. “I just can't take it anymore. It's ridiculous.”
