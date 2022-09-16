The Cortina Inn’s neighboring hotel has some issues with the guests who’ve been staying there through the course of the pandemic.
“I’m here tonight just to voice a professional opinion, I guess it would be, regarding the matters taking place next door to me at the property previously known as the Holiday Inn, now the Cortina Inn,” said Mark Riley, general manager at the Hampton Inn, at 47 Farrell Road, just north of the Cortina.
He spoke to the Rutland Town Select Board at its Tuesday meeting, echoing many of the comments and criticisms that have been leveled at the Cortina Inn since it began housing large numbers of otherwise homeless people during the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, Vermont had a program that would put people experiencing homelessness up in hotel rooms during cold weather. When the pandemic hit, it expanded eligibility for that program, then later switched to another program using a different funding source. Through these programs, the Cortina Inn has been letting out many of its approximately 150 rooms.
Local police and municipal leaders have reported an increase in criminal and nuisance complaints stemming from people living in the Cortina. A public forum was held during the summer, and the town has asked the District Environmental Commission to review the inn’s Act 250 permit. The inn at one point hired the Life Intervention Team to provide social services to those staying there.
“I could go on and on with pictures, stories (and) emails about how affected we have been for over two years now by what’s been going on there,” Riley told the board, later agreeing to send the town all the information he’s collected.
“It’s just gotten to the point now where I thought it was time to let my voice be heard and say just how much of a detriment it has on our business, allowing that to go on there,” he said.
He noted that a fence had been put up around the Cortina but it hasn’t been too effective.
“The fence continues to be broken,” he said. “Right on the fence line we regularly find needles. The parking lot is an eyesore over there.”
Riley said he understands some people need help, but feels what’s happening at the inn isn’t helping.
“I have some of the largest accounts in Rutland County if not the State of Vermont for some of our larger employers in the area, and they on a regular basis are flabbergasted by what they see out their window,” Riley said. “It’s gotten to the point now where we don’t like to put any corporate guests on the south facing side of the building just because of what they can see in the parking lot alone.”
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said the fence was put there at the town’s request, but hasn’t been effective.
“We have had both formal and informal discussions with the owners of the establishment,” he said. “I can’t tell you what the formal discussions are because it’s a matter of litigation, and we are in that process right now, but all of the concerns that you have addressed are subjects for discussion.”
Chioffi said the board has done everything it can think of to address the issues at the Cortina, but there’s a limit as to what it can do.
“I’ve worked with the homeless for over 40 years, and I want to explain to you the homeless that you are seeing south of the city are not this area’s homeless, 100%, by no means, said Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who also serves as executive director of Open Door Mission, “and the people, the true homeless, the veterans, they are homeless that come to us, but we have rules, and that’s what missing in my opinion.”
Selectman Joe Denardo said the board would welcome any new ideas on how to address the issue and wondered if there was some association for hotels that might put pressure on the state.
Riley said his bosses are aware of the situation and will do what they can. He noted that the Hampton Inn let out 10 rooms during the pandemic through the state voucher program but had issues with the people staying there and stopped doing it.
“I would have rather he come to us and speak with us as opposed to having gone to the board because we’d be happy to hear from him and try to help him out and find the solution,” Anil Sachdev said Friday.
Sachdev said he’ll seek a meeting with Riley to talk about what needs to change. He’s willing to have people use different entrances and explore the possibility of a more robust barrier between the two properties.
According to Sachdev, over 100 rooms are being let out at the Cortina through the state’s program. Some are being housed at the nearby Quality Inn, which his company also controls.
He said that he’s been told by the Department for Children and Families that the program currently housing people at the Cortina will begin drawing down in October, then again in November, and ending by March 31.
Sachdev hasn’t heard about any plan to house whoever is still at the inn come the end of March, but during the past three months between 30 and 40 people have been able to find more permanent housing through local caseworkers.
