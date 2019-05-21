It’s time to see what the Northwest Neighborhood is thinking.
As the city closes out the grant that has funded the neighborhood revitalization efforts there, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is preparing for its latest survey of attitudes in the area. The survey is conducted on a three-year cycle, and the positive change in feeling about the neighborhood in the 2016 survey as opposed to the 2013 survey was used as a sign of the project’s success.
The survey is being conducted at the same time that the Rutland Redevelopment Authority is working to update the 2013 housing needs assessment, and NeighborWorks executive director Ludy Biddle said the two will help determine next steps.
Alderman William Gillam, a 30-year resident of Cleveland Avenue, has frequently spoken of progress made in the neighborhood in recent years. He said he has his own ideas about the next steps, but he looks forward to seeing what the survey turns up.
“Obviously, we need to do a little bit of enforcement on the building codes,” he said. “Those tenants need to be protected.”
Gillam said a lot of code issues he sees are relatively minor — like a lack of trash containers — and ought to be easy to fix. He also said that the city should look at ways to help homeowners who “fall through the cracks,” like some who cannot afford much-needed paint jobs.
“Those are the people I want to start helping,” he said. “I’d like to see those gaps fill up. ... I need to hear that from the neighbors.”
NeighborWorks tore down four blighted properties and renovated and sold seven others. Biddle has said NeighborWorks might seek funding to restore more properties.
“We can always go back for another grant to improve the neighborhood or improve the city,” she said. “We just want to have the data and the community commitment, investment, so it’s informed by the neighbors.”
Biddle said the survey will be conducted starting June 1 by volunteers based out of 113 Library Ave., a vacant lot that was the site of one of the blighted properties NeighborWorks demolished that is now used for community events.
“There are going to be several other groups there with their projects,” she said. “It’s similar to the block party when we had other groups set up their tables. Never have a meeting when you can have a party.”
Biddle said NeighborWorks is still looking for volunteers to administer the survey at pre-selected houses. Volunteers can sign up at nwwvt.org or by calling 438-2303.
