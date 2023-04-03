BRANDON — Neshobe School reportedly had two incidents last week where students used language that was deemed to be threatening to the school — one of which is being investigated by police.
In an email sent out Monday morning by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert and obtained by a Herald reporter, RNESU community members were made aware of the two incidents and advised that both the Brandon Police Department and Neshobe still were conducting investigations.
The email also relayed that Vermont State Police were aware of the incident.
The email followed another message from Hubert sent to the Neshobe community on Sunday night that acknowledged rumors had been circulating over a potential threat to the school, but that there were no credible threats at that time.
Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said the first incident reported was a child who had brought a water bottle and piece of flint with him to school and said to a classmate that he could make a bomb with the materials. Details of the first incident also were included in the Monday email from Hubert.
“(The student) didn’t threaten anybody directly, he just made the comment. So, the school did a threat assessment and determined that it was not a threat. That’s where that incident ended. But that wasn’t reported to us until two or three days later,” Kachajian said.
He added that the school is handling that incident internally as a disciplinary issue and that Brandon police are no longer investigating that issue.
Kachajian said the second incident was brought to his attention on Monday morning, and that it was more serious in nature and involved a student making direct threats to the safety of students and staff.
Kachajian added that he was investigating the issue as of Monday afternoon, and that he would be speaking with the parents of the student later that day.
Despite the more serious nature of the threat, Kachajian added that he was “fairly confident there was no danger to the students or the staff (at Neshobe) right now,” adding that the student who made the threat “doesn’t have access to the means in which they made the threat.”
“We are, however, going to be moving forward with charges unless something changes. But at this point in the game, it does look like the child’s going to be cited to court,” Kachajian said.
He added that the student who made the threat had been removed from the school grounds on Monday.
According to Monday’s email from Hubert, information will be sent to community members in a follow-up email “detailing future plans to notify families in a timely and transparent manner, should further incidences occur in the building.”
Hubert added in the email that the district is working with Brandon police to hire a school resource officer, and that Tyler Weideman, director of curriculum, has been nominated to the position of Director of Safe Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Going forward, Kachajian also said he hopes to clear up any confusion regarding the two separate incidents and how they are being handled.
“There’s a lot of rumors and conjecture that’s being put out online that are just frightening people, and it’s not making our jobs any easier. It’s not making the school’s job any easier. But just like with anything else, there’s a lot of misinformation online,” Kachajian said.
sophia.buckley-clement @rutlandherald.com
