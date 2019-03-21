KILLINGTON — Sixth graders found a creative, entrepreneurial way to keep their playground balls from disappearing down the side banks and landing in nearby creeks: start a business and raise money for a net.
Gaga happens to be one of the favorite games on the playground at Killington Elementary: A ball is kicked around an octagonal or hexagonal pen in an effort to tag other players from the knee down, though balls occasionally fly out of the ring and into the woods.
So the sixth-graders, in their final year at the school, decided to create a school store, stocked with original crafts from their class makerspace as a way to leave their mark on a school they said feels like a second home.
Together with sixth-grade teacher Amy Simonds and their laser-cutter Cricut machines, the students set to work in their new makerspace, an idea they credited to librarian Eileen Vaughan, designing and printing decals and illustrations for products they planned to sell at their makers’ market.
“Sixth-graders went around and surveyed each classroom, K-6, to determine what kinds of materials they wanted and needed,” Simonds said.
“There was really nowhere to get all the supplies from (before),” said sixth-grade student Leo Durney.
“(Now) we have magnets that we can put together, plastic straws, Legos and keva planks: wooden planks that you can put together to do really cool engineering projects,” said student Elle Molalley.
Together, the students have already raised more than $551 dollars from the sale of all of their crafts from the market, which took place every day last week, and the entrepreneurs are now taking special orders.
“The makerspace is a dedicated area, where you can put all your imagination and make cool, creative, objects,” said class president Ali Daigle. “With the school store, we made sure everyone had a part in this. You could design whatever you want.”
The students designed creations on their computers before sending designs to the printer, which has several different blades to cut everything from balsa wood to sticker paper. Celino Eto recently had her ears pierced, and she loved her new baubles so much that she decided she would make some for others, shaped like the Killington sign and lightning bolts.
“I had moons too, but they all sold out,” Eto said.
Knowing how popular key chains are, Olivia Grasso designed some for the Killington school, on sale for $5. Matthew Harvey and Kolby Bradley designed their own stickers and bookmarks with the letters “KES” emblazoned across the front.
“I wanted to make something small, but not too small,” Grasso said. “One of my favorite things to buy when I’m traveling to another place is maybe a key chain.”
The students also made friendship bracelets with the Killington colors, royal blue and lime green. Durney and classmate Joffre Legayada designed surprise boxes, octagonal paper boxes filled with a host of secret trinkets to be discovered once it’s purchased: a pint-sized treasure chest.
Molalley and Daigle researched best-selling products, and found mugs to be an ever-popular souvenir, so they designed mountain logos for their Killington Elementary School mugs and sold them for $8 apiece.
“Mugs are something that are hard to beat,” Molalley said.
“The kids really did build their own business model,” Simonds said. “The first step that they all did was they researched the products and materials they could use. From there, they made prototypes, tested their prototypes and eventually made their products. ... We sold out of everything in four days.”
After wild success with their first Cricut machine, Simonds said, the school applied for a grant for three more that were received in November.
The students, some of whom are from other states, said they thought leaving the Gaga net and a mural of themselves, soon to be started, would be a positive way of ushering in the new class of students and encouraging them to leave the school better than when they found it.
“I’ve only been here a year,” Eto said. “I’m really sad, because I have to go back to (New Jersey) my home, and this school is really fun.”
As the leaders of the school, Simonds said, her class has set a standard for next year’s fifth-grade class. She hopes to expand the store as the years go on and the torch is passed onto next year’s sixth-grade class. “It’s wonderful for them to leave their mark,” Simonds said.
