Shopping in Rutland gets a little more expensive on Saturday.
The city's new 1% local option tax takes effect July 1 and applies to everything covered by the state sales tax, according to city officials. Voters approved a charter change to authorize the tax in March, 1,729 to 1,216.
"All the businesses have been notified by the state, which was nice that they took care of that for us," Mayor Michael Doenges said.
One aspect of the change that the state apparently has not taken care of yet is assurances that all the money collected will actually get to the city.
Last year, city officials learned that some city residents making purchases online had been charged a 1% local sales tax despite the measure not yet being in effect. This was attributed to software used by some online retailers determining where to apply the tax using ZIP codes, and Rutland City sharing a ZIP code with Rutland Town, which did have a local option tax.
Doenges said the city has been in touch with the state regarding the issue and the response from the state has been a request to "be patient."
"When the notice was sent to businesses, there was a reference to watching for the shared ZIP codes," City Treasurer Mary Markowski said. "I was surprised it was happening so quickly, to be honest. I thought businesses would have more time to prepare."
Markowski said she had spoken with a few vendors about making sure register systems were up-to-date. She also said the Board of Aldermen would hold a Charter and Ordinance Committee meeting this week to clean up language around the existing 1% rooms, meals and entertainment tax to make sure people going out to dinner aren't double-taxed.
Markowski has estimated that the tax will generate $1.2 million in revenue a year, though she stressed that was a rough projection.
City voters also approved the creation of a capital improvement fund to be filled with part of that revenue, and city officials have also discussed using it for tax relief and to buy down the pension deficit. Last week, the Finance Committee voted to recommend using $18,000 from the tax to support a renovation plan at the library.
"What I'm excited about is, now that this is moving forward, the Board of Aldermen needs to sit down and discuss how they want to allocate these funds," Doenges said. "I started my capital planning what I thought was early because we thought the state wasn't going to kick this off until October 1."