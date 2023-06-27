Shopping in Rutland gets a little more expensive on Saturday.

The city's new 1% local option tax takes effect July 1 and applies to everything covered by the state sales tax, according to city officials. Voters approved a charter change to authorize the tax in March, 1,729 to 1,216.

