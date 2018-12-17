Organizers of the regional marketing campaign hope to replace Mondo Mediaworks early next year.
According to materials the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce sent the Rutland Herald Saturday, the chamber and Rutland Economic Development Corp. plan to issue a request for proposals after Christmas seeking a new marketing firm to oversee the campaign. Mondo, the Brattleboro-based company originally contracted for the campaign, has pulled out three months ahead of the end of its one-year contract, which would have concluded in March.
In the meantime, according to the chamber, social media and website management for the campaign will be handled by Green Mountain Marketing, the firm of past chamber president Bill Ackerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.