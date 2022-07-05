The managers of Rutland’s newest radio station say “local” is central to their identity.
The station at 101.5 has resumed broadcasting under the call letters WEXP, which went off the air last year, but General Manager Chip Morgan said they will rebrand as WMUD as soon as they get FCC approval. With the new owners (Woodchuck Radio, which Morgan says for now is a division of the Waterbury-based Radio Vermont) and with the new name will also come a new format.
“The slogan is ‘The roots of American music,’” Morgan said. “We’re describing it as a locally hand-curated mix of Americana, which will include rock, folk, blues and great old country classics. ... It’s a real cool mix of different songs you wouldn’t think would be played together. ... It’s music designed for people who like music, not people who only like hair metal bands or who only like classic rock.”
The station started by playing an ad with a ticking clock, teasing that something was “coming soon” on the frequency. Last week, they started playing marches before moving on to “patriotic songs” ranging from Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” to Ray Charles’ recording of “America the Beautiful.” Morgan said the format began in earnest Monday.
Morgan offered a list of artists likely to show up on the station’s playlists. It included Traveling Wilburys, Otis Rush, Little Feat, Drive-By Truckers, Amy Winehouse, Hank Williams Jr., Lyle Lovett, John Lee Hooker, Roy Rogers and Susan Tedeschi.
“I think that’s neat,” said Meshach Tourigny, owner of Mountain Music on Center Street, upon being read the list. That would do really well with the people who shop in my store. I sell a lot of that in here.”
Tourigny said that for him, the local radio scene has been “a little stale.”
“It’s Rutland,” he said. “We need a country station. We need a classic rock station. We need a modern hits station. We’ve had that covered for a while. For me, it’s a lot of stuff you’ve heard over and over again.”
Tourigny said the now-defunct WEXP, a project from local radio personality David “Uncle Dave” Tibbs, was much more eclectic, exposing him to music he hadn’t heard before and giving air to local artists. He said he was excited someone else was planning to broaden the offerings on the local airwaves.
“I will definitely check out that station,” he said. “It sounds cool, and I’ll definitely tell people to check it out, too because anything new in town is cool.”
Morgan, who has criss-crossed the country with a career in radio that started when he was a 17-year-old freshman at Skidmore College, also operates Farm Fresh Radio in Burlington and Z106.3 in Plattsburg. He previously used the WMUD name for a station in Middlebury and said the Rutland station will be “very community oriented.”
“It’s not going to be some station trying to sound like it’s from New York City or Boston,” he said. “We’re going to be on top of what’s happening.”
That means local news, he said — though he characterized it more as “tidbits” about what’s going on in the area — yet unnamed on-air talent who will be “well-known” to local radio listeners.
“I know there’s a need for good local radio in the market,” he said. “The opportunity was there and the time is now.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.