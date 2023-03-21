Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen says there are city landlords he’d arrest if given the chance.
A bill before the Legislature would expand criminal liability for the owners of properties used by drug dealers. While the current law allows charges against landlords who “knowingly” allow property to be used for drug sales, the bill — S.4 — in the Vermont Senate would apply to “knowingly or recklessly” allowing such activity.
Drug crime has grown increasingly violent in the state. In the last year Rutland City has seen one alleged murder arising from a drug deal gone awry and another from a dispute between dealers over territory.
Lt. Casey Daniell, head of the Vermont State Police drug task force, said this week the violence associated with the drug trade is the worst he’s seen in 17 years of working narcotics and that the greater presence of firearms is a cause for concern.
A prime example of those changes was on display last week when one purported drug dealer was charged with murder in the November shooting of another alleged drug dealer on State Street in Rutland in what witnesses described as a dispute over drug-dealing territory.
Daniell said that a number of bills have been introduced in the hopes of providing new tools against the increasingly armed drug trade and listed S.4, which includes the landlord provision, as one of them.
“Recklessly” is defined in the bill as “consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk” and the maximum penalty is set at five years and a $100,000 fine.
“We would seriously consider engaging it every opportunity we could,” Kilcullen said. “Off the top of my head, I couldn’t tell you necessarily how many would be targeted.”
Kilcullen said there were definitely landlords in the city who, while not participating in drug activity, were not taking responsibility for what was happening at their properties, either.
“If a particular landlord has some history, then it’s a little more effective,” he said. “If there’s activity that’s suspected and we have a conversation with the landlord and they take no measures, that’s one thing. If they take appropriate measures when put on notice, that’s another thing.”
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he would hope to achieve the latter outcome through the proposed law. He said federal seizures of drug houses in Rutland in the middle of the previous decade likely sent a message to local landlords, and that he would use the ability to prosecute landlords sparingly if he had it.
“If passed, I would view it as an opportunity to gain compliance rather than file additional charges,” he said.
Another bill, S.58, includes provisions doubling the potential sentence for drug trafficking by repeat offenders, sentence enhancements for possession of a firearm while committing other crimes and possession of a firearm making an offense “violent” for the purposes of bail considerations.
Sullivan said that while there are occasional repeat trafficking offenders, he was unsure what stiffer trafficking penalties would do.
“The maximum penalty for trafficking just about any drug is 30 years,” he said. “That’s a lot of time. ... There’s already a lot of room for judges to include very long sentences.”
Sullivan also said that while federal gun charges are easily enough to levy against armed dealers, changing the bail considerations for dealers armed at the time of arrest could have a meaningful impact.
“A trafficking offense would not qualify for a hold without bail on its own,” he said, adding that bail jumping is an occasional problem in drug prosecutions. “I can think of a couple over the last few years. It does happen, especially folks who face trafficking charges and are trafficking from out of state.”
Meanwhile, Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges said he began his second day in office last week meeting with Kilcullen about the state of public safety in the city. Doenges said he and the chief discussed using technology to find people with open warrants faster and other ways for the department to do more data-driven policing.
“Although it may not seem it to the public, there’s constant investigations in the city,” the mayor said. “They’re constantly looking into the hotspots.”
(1) comment
Real easy solution to the drug problem, The current rutland county states attorneys office NEEDS to stop dismissing or pleaing out the drug cases.Time for The people elected by the people need to do the job they are paid for. The police agencys are doing their jobs, only for cases to be thrown away
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.