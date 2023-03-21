Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen says there are city landlords he’d arrest if given the chance.

A bill before the Legislature would expand criminal liability for the owners of properties used by drug dealers. While the current law allows charges against landlords who “knowingly” allow property to be used for drug sales, the bill — S.4 — in the Vermont Senate would apply to “knowingly or recklessly” allowing such activity.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

John S.
John S.

Real easy solution to the drug problem, The current rutland county states attorneys office NEEDS to stop dismissing or pleaing out the drug cases.Time for The people elected by the people need to do the job they are paid for. The police agencys are doing their jobs, only for cases to be thrown away

Report Add Reply

