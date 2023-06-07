Brandon Inn
BRANDON — After a little over two years, the Brandon Inn has changed hands again, though the level of passion from the owners appears to be the same.

Isidro Beccar Varela said Tuesday that he bought the Brandon Inn on April 26 from Joel MacClaren and is busy with some renovation work he hopes to wrap up in June.

