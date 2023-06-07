BRANDON — After a little over two years, the Brandon Inn has changed hands again, though the level of passion from the owners appears to be the same.
Isidro Beccar Varela said Tuesday that he bought the Brandon Inn on April 26 from Joel MacClaren and is busy with some renovation work he hopes to wrap up in June.
“I was looking for an investment property,” he said. “I loved this one. It’s such a fantastic, beautiful building.”
The inn dates back to 1786 and had 39 rooms when MacClaren owned it.
Varela lives at the inn and, while he plans to build a team to run it, for now he’s the manager. He’d been living in Newport, Rhode Island, previously and is originally from Argentina. He said that he’d been to Vermont before as a tourist and loved the natural beauty of the area, from its lakes to its hiking trails.
“I used to work in real estate development, and I worked in hotel development, and I remember that we spent a lot of time discussing how to build character, how to create a sense of place, how to make something special,” he said. “Nowadays, it’s difficult because everybody is using the same materials; architects, they don’t copy each other but the trends are there, and it’s hard, but this building has a ton of character, a ton of sense-of-place.”
He said he doesn’t plan to fundamentally change the business, rather bring it back to what it’s been, a cozy destination for people eying a romantic getaway between Boston, New York and Montreal.
Plans for the immediate future, besides some renovations, include expanding the hours of its café and opening a tapas bar. Varela said Brandon is well-known for having fine places to eat, and he wants the inn to be part of that.
“Brandon, in particular, is an amazing little town,” he said. “It’s what you imagine when you think about small-town America, really super-friendly, amazing infrastructure for such a small place, so yeah, it checked all the boxes, definitely.”
For now, the focus is on food and making the inn a destination for weddings.
The inn appears to be in good hands, said MacClaren on Wednesday.
MacClaren said he ended up selling the inn mainly for personal and family reasons. His wife got promoted to a more globally focused position, and they want to be able to spend more time near their grandchildren.
“He’s all excited about it, and it’s delightful to see his energy going into it,” MacClaren said of Varela. “I had that same positive energy. We did enjoy it, we loved Brandon, and people were so nice to us. It wasn’t the Brandon Inn so much as it was our family situation.”
MacClaren said he and his family got a lot of support from the inn’s previous owners, Sarah and Louis Pattis, who live nearby.
“The Pattises, they were the most wonderful people to have as a support group and seek advice from; Sarah Pattis is delightful and Louis is the most positive guy to ever walk the earth,” said MacClaren.