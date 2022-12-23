There’s a new plan to build a hotel in the downtown parking pit.
Belden Construction has approached various local agencies to get their backing of an application for federal COVID stimulus money to build a “boutique” hotel on the site along with some market-rate housing. The Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board voted earlier this month to provide a letter of support. Lyle Jepson, Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) executive director, said his organization and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission are behind the project as well.
“This is Rutland City’s moment,” Jepson said Friday. “We have opportunities right now that could greatly benefit both Rutland City and the Rutland Region.”
Belden bought the property, which includes the former Rutland Herald building, in late 2020. After extensive renovations, the Herald building has become home to a medical device manufacturer and the Housing Trust of Rutland County. Justin Belden, the company’s vice president, said it was too early to discuss the hotel plans in any detail.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have much information,” he said. “We’re exploring opportunities.”
Any project will have to address contamination at the site, and Belden said they have recently completed a “phase two supplemental” study under review by the state.
“There’s another phase to it after that,” he said. “I believe it leads to an evaluation of corrective action alternatives.”
Minutes from the Dec. 13 RRA board meeting describe a “boutique” hotel and say the plans also include market-rate housing.
Jepson said Belden is seeking support for access to a $40 million pot the state has from the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program, a part of the federal COVID stimulus aimed at a handful of specific industries, including hospitality.
“There are several projects in the hopper around the county we’re excited about,” he said. “There’ve been conversations over the years of building or rebuilding a hotel on that site. There continue to be conversations about the potential for downtown housing.”
A marketing study several years ago determined there was a market for a hotel downtown, and Jepson said the need for hotel space has been exacerbated by a number of large local hotels becoming de facto homeless shelters during the pandemic.
Jepson grouped the hotel proposal with the Paramount Theatre’s plans for a conference center and the pending redesign of Center Street at having the potential to transform downtown.
“We are at a critical moment where funding like this CRRP money could make the difference,” he said.
The pit was previously the site of the Berwick Hotel, which burned down in 1973, killing five people. Subsequent attempts to redevelop the site have faltered. Most recently, DEW Construction planned to build a $20 million, 100-room, four- or five-story hotel on the site, but financing for the project fell apart during the downturn in credit markets that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
(1) comment
Haven't they said this before?
