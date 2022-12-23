There’s a new plan to build a hotel in the downtown parking pit.

Belden Construction has approached various local agencies to get their backing of an application for federal COVID stimulus money to build a “boutique” hotel on the site along with some market-rate housing. The Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board voted earlier this month to provide a letter of support. Lyle Jepson, Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) executive director, said his organization and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission are behind the project as well.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

ACMINC
ACMINC

Haven't they said this before?

