Tiffany Saltis says she was drawn home.
Saltis, who grew up in Castleton and has deep roots in Rutland, started work Monday as executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
“I know this community very deeply,” she said. “It’s a hard area to leave. There’s a lot of heart here.”
Saltis was a media producer for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, working out of Burlington before returning to Rutland to work remotely during the pandemic. She said she was already living downtown when the DRP job opened up with the departure of her predecessor, Nikki Hindman.
Saltis says she has close ties to downtown, having worked at Kelvin’s and interned at local nonprofits.
“I want to hone that and help a community that helped raise me and made me what I am,” she said.
Saltis said she arrives at a time when downtown is doing well, having confounded many people’s expectations by growing during the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into that, but I think it’s a testament to the resiliency of the area,” she said.
Chats with downtown business owners Monday pointed to a sense of optimism.
“We’re starting something here,” said Jennifer Walker, owner of Hand-Carved by Ernie. “The saying is ‘small changes lead to big things,’ and I think a lot of small changes are being made on Center Street and in the downtown district as a whole ... we’re on the right path.”
Walker said that as a relatively new business owner she had not had many interactions with the DRP, but that she would be looking to the new leadership for clear communication with businesses about event planning and publicity.
William Notte, manager of Phoenix Books, said he thought downtown was in a strong position and he hoped the DRP would put some work into how the district presents itself.
“I look at what we have going on — the houseplant store is a fantastic addition, and it always seems to be busy when I’m in there,” he said. “The toy store was a great addition. We’re finally getting something new in the old Coffee Exchange place with the Indian restaurant. We’re giving people plenty of reasons to come here. We need some serious fine-tuning on people’s experiences when they come downtown. There’s a lot of trash. There’s a lot of cigarette butts. There is a perception of safety concerns.”
Notte said he hopes the partnership will do a thorough spring cleaning, and then organize a series of summer events to show off the downtown.
Saltis said the desire for events is something she’s heard loud and clear, and that planning is underway for the Friday Night Live event series. There are also discussions happening around staffing.
Hindman had been promoted into the position after working as the DRP’s events manager, a position that remains vacant as Saltis takes over.
“We’re still figuring out what niche needs to be filled, whether it’s marketing, whether it’s events, whether it’s streetscaping — we’re still feeling that out,” she said.
Saltis said that while she has plenty of ideas about what she would like to accomplish with the DRP, her focus in the immediate future will be talking to business owners and addressing their needs.
“That’s first and foremost,” she said. “After that, it’s one day at a time.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
For the downtown to thrive, business owners might consider evening ours, especially during Summer.
