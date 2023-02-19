Nine candidates are competing for six two-year seats on the Board of Aldermen this year, and fewer than half of them are incumbents.
Alex Adams
Alex Adams, 34, is an apprentice relay technician at Green Mountain Power. This is his first time running for public office.
“I moved back to the area about seven years or so because I had memories of what it was like when I was growing up here,” he said. “Looking around, it’s a bit different. ... Drug issues aren’t unique to Rutland. The way we combat those are going to determine our future.”
Adams said the issues before the city are all interrelated, and housing is at the center.
“If we can establish the right sort of housing for all income levels, not only can we attract people we want ... you give people who are struggling with addiction or mental health issues a roadway to success,” he said.
Joe Barbagallo
Alderman Joe Barbagallo, 73, has been on the board less than a year. He was appointed to finish out the term of Devon Neary, who resigned when he became executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
“I’ve learned, first off, it’s a lot of work, which I think most people don’t realize,” he said. “It seems, as soon as I get a handle on one thing, another pops up.”
Barbagallo said he feels he’s already been able to make a difference by pointing out a hole in the city’s plans for a new parking system. He said the city was planning to abandon the kiosks in favor of an app-system to charge for downtown parking.
“You’ve got elderly people who still have flip phones, like myself, and young people who don’t have access to debit and credit cards,” he said. “A mobile app wouldn’t do them any good.”
Barbagallo said the city needs to start getting abandoned buildings fixed up or torn down — pointing to a burnt-out house on Forest Street as a prime example.
“Properties like that are a blight and they need to disappear,” he said. “We need to either work something out with the owner or we need to get them sold and fixed up.”
John Cioffi Jr.
John Cioffi Jr., 36, ran for Board of Aldermen in 2021, but fell short in the 17-candidate competition.
“It was a pretty full field last time,” said Cioffi, who owns Black Dog Guns and Shooting Supplies, Muckenschnabel’s and part of a Cape Cod Potato Chips franchise. “I think that was a factor. There were a lot of good people to choose from.”
Cioffi said the city still needs people working to make it more business friendly. He said the aldermen can do this both by trying to get the state to loosen up regulations but also by relaxing some of its own requirements.
“In Rutland, you have a lot of people that want to buy properties and develop apartment buildings,” he said. “I just purchased a building on South Main Street, and I had to pay $500 for a water permit I shouldn’t have had to pay because it was still hooked up to the city water.”
Cioffi also said there need to be incentives for landlords to redevelop properties.
Thomas DePoy
Alderman Thomas DePoy, 52, is running for a ninth term.
“We’re making progress in spite of what I consider to be the roadblocks set up by state and federal policy,” he said. “I think this city has been doing remarkably well given the hand that it’s been dealt.”
DePoy said the city needs to focus on housing, and that the best approach is likely going to be a mixture or tax incentives and a program similar to the city’s business start-up grants, but with a long-term focus, like a 10-year tax stabilization.
“It really comes down to costs going forward,” he said. “It’s not just your up-front costs. We’ve had a lot of businesses come in and they get $5,000 or $10,000 from the city and a lot of those businesses are out of business because they have no ongoing support.”
William Gillam
Alderman William Gillam served 16 years on the board before stepping down in 2008, only to return when he was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018.
“We got the TIF (tax increment financing) off the ground,” he said of his work in his most recent term. “It looks like we’re going to have a good shot at it. It’s really going to help the neighborhood and the downtown. ... All these little grants, all this work here and there, it’s starting to come together.”
Gillam has been saying “this is Rutland’s time” as he campaigns for reelection, and he said he sees opportunities left and right. Now that the Western Rail Corridor is finally a reality, he says he wants the city to get more involved in the push for commuter rail service.
“That might help with some of our housing issues, where people can work here and we can ship them back to their hometowns,” he said.
Gillam also said he was bullish on what the city might accomplish if it is granted a TIF district, pointing to improvements in St. Albans.
“They took three blocks, and they cleaned it all up and they put a parking garage smack in the middle,” he said. “They had property owners who came in and bought their pieces from the town. ... It really looks nice up there.”
John McCann
John McCann, 39, is a hydrologist working in watershed management. This is his first time running for public office. He said he started getting interested in what was happening in the community and began watching Board of Aldermen meetings.
“It seemed like there should have been more information available to me as a member of the public,” he said. “Looking at the website, it left a lot to be desired.”
McCann said friends told him he should run and he “hemmed and hawed” before deciding to try. He said Rutland has an image problem.
“When I told people I was moving to Rutland, people wanted to point me to the negatives they’d heard,” he said. “Right or wrong, what some people think about Rutland is unfortunate. We have good things going on here, as well.”
McCann said for all Rutland’s housing problems, housing is still cheaper here than Burlington. While it may have more crime than more rural areas, he said it’s still safer than most cities. A better image, he said, will help reverse the population decline.
Kiana McClure
Kiana McClure, 23, is a marketing associate at Same Sun of Vermont and community outreach coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County. She said she also volunteers extensively in the community, and has served on the Downtown Rutland Partnership board. This is her first time running for public office.
“I’ve spent the last couple years since the pandemic getting more involved in the community, and it just felt like a natural next step,” she said.
McClure said housing is the issue all other issues stem from in the city and that Rutland needs to look at how it’s using vacant spaces, noting the way properties in other communities get retrofitted into housing.
“It would warrant a lot of conversation,” she said. “That’s all we can do to start — you have to have the conversation.”
McClure said she would bring the perspective of the younger portions of the community to the board, and that Rutland’s youth have many of the same passions as the rest of the community.
Sherri Prouty
Sherri Prouty, 51, works as a career adviser for Goodwill and a coordinator for Companions in Wholeness, as well as for Turning Point. She made an unsuccessful run for the Legislature in 2020.
“I do want to serve the community,” she said. “Three out of my four children have moved back to the area, and I’m interested in making the city a better place.”
Toward that end, Prouty said the city could use a lot more sidewalk work and that public safety would be well served by an increased effort to support people in recovery.
“Focusing of recovery and after-care is even more important than DARE or the ‘Just Say No’ things,” she said.
In addition to her other experiences, Prouty said she has been a downtown business owner and worked in law enforcement.
“I do love Rutland City and that’s the only reason I’m running,” she said.
Carrie Savage
Alderwoman Carrie Savage, 53, is finishing her first term on the board.
“We got a lot of things in motion to be accomplished,” she said, pointing to the planning for a TIF district, the upcoming vote on a local sales tax and the numerous projects the city supported through the federal COVID stimulus. “I feel lucky to be on the board at this time. It’s been an honor.”
Savage also led the effort to rewrite the city’s noise ordinance, though she stressed that City Attorney Matthew Bloomer did the heavy lifting. Next year, she said she hopes to find something to do with the neglected properties at the junction of routes 4 and 7, as well as to spur multi-unit, mixed-use housing development.
“We need to start exploring some ideas, looking at some of the places in the city where that could be beneficial,” she said.
