A Rutland teen is about to launch a sweet, new business venture.
Fiona Graves, 13, of Rutland, is the owner and operator of Fiona’s Sweets & Tweets, a dessert-themed food truck, which will begin serving the area during the next couple of weeks.
Food trucks run in the family for Graves. Her mother, Nicole Bower, owns a pair of them with her husband Scott called the Rollin’ Rooster. The couple also owns the Cluckin’ Cafe & Culinary Institute in Pittsford.
Bower, who purchased the trailer for her daughter, said Graves expressed an interest in getting a food truck of her own as she watched her family’s businesses grow.
The new food truck will be a complement to The Rollin’ Rooster’s fowl-inspired fare, offering a variety of confections, like homemade ice-cream desserts and baked goods prepared by the Cluckin’ Cafe, as well as cotton candy, prepackaged ice-cream novelties and sometimes even hot dogs.
Bower said her daughter’s trailer will join The Rollin’ Rooster at its regular location on Cold River Road in Rutland Town. It will also be available for birthday parties and other events.
Bower said she and Graves are putting the finishing touches on the trailer, which still needs to pass state health inspection before it can open for business.
In addition to the Cold River Road location, Graves said she hopes to make an appearance at Rutland’s Art in the Park later this summer.
To develop branding for the new business, Bower and Graves turned to students in Stafford Technical Center’s Digital Arts Program for an assist.
Bower, who also teaches art for Rutland City Public Schools, said she reached out to digital arts instructor Karen Kysar, who, in turn, connected her with junior Emelia McCalla and senior Cindy Merrow to work on branding and concepts for a vinyl wrap to cover the trailer.
“I thought it would be a great learning experience for some of the kids at Stafford,” said Bower.
She added that STC plumbing instructor Chris Tooley and his students recently installed a fresh water tank and a hot-water heater in the trailer.
For branding, Graves knew she wanted to use a pink-and-turquoise color scheme. Incorporating chickens into the design was a necessity.
“I wanted a baby chick on it because The Rollin’ Rooster has roosters and chickens on it. And since my food truck is kind of like the baby, I wanted the baby chick,” she said.
The result is a bright, candy-like design that looks almost edible.
“We wanted to create something that would appeal to children,” said McCalla.
She said the wrap design incorporates The Rollin’ Rooster brand while making it feel fresh and appealing to a younger audience. It features a new, more playful font and a number of yellow chicks dotting the lower half.
McCalla said the Peeps marshmallow candy was a source of inspiration for the design of the chicks.
While McCalla did the design work, Merrow kept herself busy with the technical aspects of the project, including accurately measuring the trailer to make sure the wrap fit just right.
“It was really a team project,” said McCalla.
Awesome Graphics installed the wrap last week, free of charge.
Owner Tami Napolitano said they have worked on projects for The Rollin Rooster in the past and were eager to be a part of this new one.
“When we heard that the owner’s daughter was a seventh-grade entrepreneur starting a business and that Stafford students were working on the design, we wanted to be involved,” she said. “We decided we would do the installation at no charge as a hands-on learning opportunity for some of the kids who have shown an interest in this profession.”
Graves approves of the design.
“I think it looks really good,” she said.
McCalla and Merrow both said they were grateful for the opportunity.
“I really loved going through this process. This was amazing. I’ve never wrapped any vehicle, or anything at all really, in vinyl,” said McCalla.
“I haven’t done anything like this before either,” said Merrow. “I had a lot of fun.”
Kysar praised her students for their work, stating, “They have been an amazing team — extremely professional with each other and with their client.”
As Graves prepares to open, she said she has workshopped some signature items, including an ice cream cupcake.
She also plans on adding soft-serve ice cream to the menu at some point, but Bower said Graves will have to save her money to buy the soft-serve machine.
Bower believes operating a food truck will be a good lesson in entrepreneurship for her daughter.
“She’s kind of thinking with this she won’t ever have to really work for anybody — she’ll have her own job through high school,” she said.
And while Graves will be selling desserts, she’s got a sweeter treat in mind for herself.
According to Bower, a soft-serve machine isn’t all Graves is saving up for.
“She keeps telling me that she wants to be able to go buy a brand-new Jeep Wrangler,” said Bower.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.