One might be forgiven for feeling a touch of déjà vu when entering Draw Go Games.
The game shop opened last week in the Evelyn Street space that previously held Black Moon Games, and so far the layout and decor look very similar.
“We’ve had a few people who wandered in and then had a quizzical look on their face,” owner Scott Stearn said. “We’re whole new store. ... We opened Oct. 1. We want to have a logo in place and branded materials before we do a grand opening. We’re still working with designers on logos.”
Black Moon closed in August after what owner Tony Vandenberg said were three successful years because he could no longer make the trips between Rutland and his original store in New Hampshire.
Stearns, who also owns the Book Nook in Ludlow, came to the table too late to buy the business from Vandenberg, but has leased the space and established his own shop.
“We just had to work through our paperwork to to make sure everything’s in order,” Stearns said. “You’d think it should be easy to open a game store in the place there was already a game store, but there’s always a process you have to go through. We did what we set out to do.”
As of Thursday, the selection of board games, card games, miniatures wargames and tabletop roleplaying games at Draw Go was largely similar to what Black Moon offered, if a bit more sparse — for the moment.
“Given where Tony was at, we’re maybe a quarter of the way to where he was, maybe a third,” Stearns said. “We’re going to keep filling it in.”
Stearns said the new shop is already carrying on its predecessor’s legacy of regular game nights.
“I would say the Magic stuff is definitely up and running,” he said. “The Warhammer 40k guys, we’re going to do our first tournament next Saturday. We’re going to do a Heroclix tournament. We do roleplaying on Wednesdays — we had a regular group here for the first two Wednesdays.”
Stearns, who shopped and attended Magic tournaments at Black Moon, said so far he is enjoying his new venture.
“It’s totally different from being a Magic player to running a store and being the person in charge,” he said. “It’s nice to see the community unveiled.”
