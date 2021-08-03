C&S Wholesale Grocers has acquired a liquor license for the location of the Tops Market in Rutland.
The Board of Aldermen, in its capacity as the board of liquor control commissioners for the city, approved the Class II license unanimously at its meeting Monday night. A representative for Tops Markets declined to comment. C&S representative Lauren LaBruno wrote in an email that the company “does not respond to or comment on questions or news media reports concerning corporate transactions.”
“I think what they’re trying to do is get everything in place so that if C&S is taking over and Tops is done, on that day they’ll be able to sell beer and wine,” City Clerk Henry Heck said.
Heck noted that the state liquor store within Tops is a separate entity.
Headquartered in Keene, New Hampshire, C&S is largely a wholesale operation but owns the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, though most of the stores are independent franchises, and has operated retail grocery chains in the past. Among those were Grand Union, which it bought in 2001 and sold to Tops in 2012. The Rutland Tops had previously been a Grand Union and was part of that transaction.
Tops and Price Chopper announced a planned merger earlier this year. Rutland is the only municipality in Vermont with a store from both chains. Price Chopper has more than a dozen locations around the state while Tops has three — Rutland, Hardwick and Northfield.
A piece on the merger published in Winsight Grocery Business described C&S as Tops’ supplier, and speculated as to whether those stores would move to the in-house distribution model used by Price Chopper.
Grocery industry publications have noted Tops’ financial struggles.
The company came out of bankruptcy in 2018 after selling 10 stores.
