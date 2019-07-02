A criminal court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of charges brought against a Bennington man for allegedly violating one of the gun control laws supported by Gov. Phil Scott in 2018.
Max B. Misch, 36, was arraigned in Bennington criminal court in February on two misdemeanor counts of possessing large-capacity magazines.
The charges were brought by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. While Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle handled the arraignment, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was in Bennington for the hearing.
He said he believed Misch was the first person charged for the offense since Vermont outlawed large-capacity magazines.
Misch challenged the charges based on two arguments. The Vermont Constitution guarantees the right of Vermonters to bear arms, Misch argued, and the grandfather provision allowing some Vermonters to own large-capacity magazines violates the common benefits clause of the state constitution.
Judge William Cohen, in a decision filed on June 28, rejected both of Misch’s arguments.
“Over 240 years ago, the people of Vermont inscribed on their basic law their right to bear arms and their commensurate right to circumscribe that right through reasonable legislation. Those freedom-loving people recognized the need to cede a measure of freedom in exchange for the benefits conferred by association and community. In (the large-capacity magazine law) their descendants established a balance between these seemingly adverse interests. The balance is consistent with the state’s basic law and will not today be disturbed,” Cohen wrote.
Cohen said the burden imposed by the ban on large-capacity magazines was minimal because it places no restriction on firearms and does not limit the number of magazines a person may own.
The proper test, Cohen wrote, was whether the law was “substantially related to an important governmental objective.”
“It is clear from the above that the legislative purpose in enacting the large-capacity magazine ban, as one of several gun-control measures, was to protect the public from gun violence in particular, from mass shootings. This public-safety interest is eminently important and indeed compelling,” Cohen wrote.
The common benefits clause argument was rejected by Cohen, who said the law allowed the Legislature to gradually reduce the number of large-capacity magazines without placing an undue burden on those who owned those magazines already.
The grandfather provision allowed large-capacity magazine owners to keep the magazine if it was purchased before April 11, 2018, and allowed licensed dealers to sell their stock until Oct. 1.
Cohen’s seven-page decision says the Legislature’s action has a strong tie to Southern Vermont.
“Following numerous mass shootings in places like Parkland, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Orlando, Newtown and Aurora and an averted attack at Fair Haven Union High School in this state, the Legislature set out to enact gun control legislation,” he wrote.
Misch is accused of buying two 30-round magazines in New Hampshire in December and bringing them back to Vermont. According to an affidavit filed in the case, police executed a search warrant at Misch’s home on Feb. 6 and found two 30-round magazines similar to the ones he allegedly purchased in New Hampshire.
Misch’s name became well-known after he began a campaign of harassment against Kiah Morris, who had represented Bennington in the Vermont House of Representatives. Morris was the second black woman elected to the House.
Last year, she dropped out of the race for re-election, citing the harassment and alleged threats.
Donovan called a press conference in January and explained why he believed Misch’s actions were protected free speech and couldn’t be prosecuted. Misch walked into the press conference, causing many in attendance to accuse him of trying to intimidate Morris.
Misch spoke openly with the media in January, calling himself a “troll” and saying the comments he wrote to Morris had been “fun” for him.
Donovan’s office was strongly criticized for declining to prosecute what members of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP called a campaign of terror against Morris.
Attempts to reach attorney Frederick Bragdon, who represents Misch, and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office were unsuccessful on Monday.
