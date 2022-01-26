Joel Link said he wants people to feel safe as they start their fitness journeys.
“The thing that I always go back to, that I remind myself every day: I think everyone remembers how it feels to be uncomfortable walking into a fitness center that first day,” said Link, manager of Infinite Health and Fitness, which opened in November at 275 North Main St.
Gym owner Jennie Gartner said she had been talking with Link about going into business for a year, and they had an opportunity when the gym’s previous incarnation, where Gartner was a member, went up for sale.
“I joined before there was equipment,” she said. “I didn’t want it to close because it’s around the corner from my house, and there’s a lot of good people who come here.”
Link said he worked for the gym’s previous owner, who ran into trouble with the state about trying to get around lockdown requirements early in the pandemic.
“I had left in April of 2020,” Link said. “I understand we have to make money, but with something like this going on, the first thing has to be doing the right thing.”
Gartner said she was impressed with Link in general and that their philosophies were aligned.
“I think being a gym client taught me a lot about what I’d like to see in a gym,” she said. “I think I’m representative of a certain demographic as a middle-aged woman, but I also think there are basic things most people want.”
One of those things is a supportive community rather than a competitive one, she said.
Link said he had started school to become a physical therapist, but came to personal training after dropping out of college to help care for his ailing father.
“I would say what I’m doing now is parallel to my original life plan,” he said. “I always wanted to be an athletic trainer and a physical therapist. ... I was born and raised in a gym. My father was former military, special forces, so we were always really active as a family. It made sense as a way to help people.”
Link said his gym’s brand focuses on reasonable prices — memberships are $40 a month with discounts for three-month, six-month and one-year memberships paid up front — and a “bare bones approach.”
“Gym is my therapy,” said 29-year-old Zach White, one of Infinite’s regulars. “I go as often as I can. ... I immediately jumped from the gym I was at because I was excited at the opportunity to support a good friend that has supported me a lot in the last couple years.”
White, a former competitive bodybuilder, said he has been at gyms that had more equipment and space, but that he felt as if he were paying for amenities there he would never use.
“I just want a weight room where I can go in and get my work done for the day,” he said.
