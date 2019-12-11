BARRE TOWN - Police say a New Hampshire pair stole a car and were pulled over in Barre Town.
The vehicle was reported near Exit 6 on Interstate 89 Tuesday. Police said the vehicle was pulled over on South Barre Road and the driver was identified as Jacob B. Guyette, 21, of Enfield, New Hampshire. His passenger was Jesse Poirier, 19, also of Enfield, according to police.
Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Police said the pair have been cited for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Police did not say when Guyette and Poirier are scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges.
