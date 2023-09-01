BURLINGTON — An Addison County woman, who was convicted for lying to improperly obtain nearly $140,000 from federal programs in 2018, is facing a new felony charge that she lied multiple times to get more money under the Payroll Protection Program, court records show.
Jennifer Stocker, 46, of New Haven, has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that they will recommend 25 months in federal prison for her, according to a signed plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court. Stocker also has agreed to pay $86,873 in restitution to the Small Business Administration to cover the money and interest from the two PPP loans she received.
Under the agreement, Stocker will admit to lying to obtain $59,395 for one loan in 2020 and for lying to obtain $26,663 for another loan in 2021 under the PPP, a COVID relief effort. She lied on her application by saying she was not on probation, nor had been convicted of a felony in the previous five years, records show.
Stocker also will admit that she violated her supervised release terms imposed in an earlier federal felony fraud case when she made false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She was under a court order to make $139,397 in restitution in that 2018 case.
This is at least the third prosecution filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont concerning fraud involving PPP funds obtained by businesses. At least two other investigations are pending.
Stocker was due in federal court Friday to plead guilty, but her lawyer Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls filed a motion to continue the hearing for at least a month. Puls said she and her client needed more time to confer about the two cases.
Puls and Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole P. Cate had negotiated the deal that included Stocker waiving the requirement that she be indicted by a federal grand jury.
Stocker is charged with making a false statement on May 6, 2020, about her criminal record to the Vermont Federal Credit Union in an effort to help influence her application under the PPP, court records show.
Stocker had maintained she was not on probation nor had been convicted of a felony in the previous five years when she knew she had pleaded guilty on July 2, 2018, to knowingly making false and fraudulent statements for another federal assistance program, court records note.
She made false statements about being married when dealing with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Stocker was married in December 2007 and proceeded to submit numerous applications for various government benefits in which she knowingly concealed that she was married, court records show.
The false statements spanned from April 2010 to December 2015, according to Cate.
Stocker also forged a supervisor’s signature on at least one form and submitted it to a Vermont agency that administers benefits — purportedly to verify her employment had ended when she was actually on maternity leave, Cate said in her sentencing in October 2018.
Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford accepted the plea deal and imposed a sentence of five years on probation. He ordered her to make nearly $140,000 in restitution. It covered $81,253 for the Department for Children and Families Child Development Division, $34,710 for DCF’s Economic Services Division and $23,434 for the Vermont Health Access Department, records show.
Stocker was on probation when she submitted several applications to the bank in April and May 2020 for a PPP loan for Twelve Acres LLC, of which she was the half owner, according to her signed plea agreement. She filed another application for Twelve Acres in February 2021 in which she said she was the full owner. Twelve Acres has been involved in a couple of businesses, including a hair salon and spa, state records show.
Under the new case involving the PPP loans, Stocker could have received up to 30 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release and up to a $1 million fine. Stocker also faced up to five years in prison for the probation violation.
In the 2018 fraud case, the prosecution and the defense had recommended placing Stocker on probation for five years because it was her first known criminal conviction, records show. The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had proposed a sentence between 10 and 16 months in prison.
The U.S. Probation Officer filed a petition again Stocker, a mother of four children, for violating her probation by failing to make restitution payments as ordered by the judge, including 10% of her gross monthly income. She did not make any payments between February and July 2022, the probation office said in July 2022.
It is unclear how much Stocker has paid toward the $139,357 restitution order. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Court Clerk’s office have said they consider the amount paid toward a restitution order or the outstanding balance are not public.