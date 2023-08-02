MONTPELIER — With the passage of Act 11 this past State House session, legislators have cleared the way for survivors of sexual and domestic violence to take matters to a nearby community justice center.

Before the act, those cases would have only been allowed to go through the traditional criminal justice system. In Vermont, sexual and domestic violence cases were the only cases outlawed from being referred to a community justice center. Act 11 updates the law governing the centers to give survivors an alternative to lengthy, taxing trials — or the chance to find closure by talking with the person who has harmed them.

