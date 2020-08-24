MONTPELIER — Police Chief Brian Peete has completed his assessment of the department after taking the job last month and found his officers don’t feel fully supported by the community and he doesn’t have enough officers if something goes sideways during a protest at the State House.
Peete said in an interview Monday whenever he takes a leadership role at an organization he does an assessment to see if things are being done correctly and if there are any directions that organization needs to go in. The chief said this assessment for Montpelier is more in depth, given the state of, or perception of, policing today.
For months, there have been protests calling for police reform and better treatment of people of color by police. Those protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes.
According to Peete’s assessment, crime in the city and the perception of crime is low. The 17-page report said multiple websites list Montpelier as one of the best places to live in Vermont based on crime data submitted to the FBI. Last year, the city saw a 28% decrease in drug overdose calls, no armed robberies and burglaries decreased 70% from the previous year.
Peete said in his report other law enforcement agencies in the state have strong confidence in the police department and there doesn’t appear to be any systemic concerns of integrity or ethics.
But that didn’t stop residents in June from asking the City Council to disband the police department. It was a request similar to those made by others across the country in response to Floyd’s killing.
Peete said in his report, “All MPD members have acknowledged these are challenging times for policing and there is consensus agreement for institutional change towards accountability, community-based policing, dignity preservation and mutual respect in interactions with the public. However, a vast majority of personnel have overwhelmingly expressed concern with repetitive negative generalizations of law enforcement and calls for abolishing and/or defunding. Some may be uncertain about continuing their careers, which may hasten attrition rates and will leave MPD scrambling and competing for qualified candidates.”
Finding qualified officers was already a challenge. Last year, Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge told the Select Board that “Nobody wants to be a cop anymore.” Dodge told the board he couldn’t fill an open officer position because no one applied for it and other law enforcement agencies in the area have had similar issues.
The Montpelier police chief said all his department can do is appeal to those who want to serve the public and let them know they will be part of a team where they will be supported.
He said if there are good officers elsewhere in the state who feel like they aren’t being supported by their departments, he won’t hesitate to try and recruit them to the Capital City.
According to Peete’s assessment, there are assertions in the community saying police in Montpelier are acting in a racially-biased manner and have engaged in civil rights violations. He said the evidence does not show that.
Peete said in his report because community concern is amplified, and in an effort to increase transparency and accountability, the department’s first priority should be to acquire body cameras for its officers. The chief said Monday he is working on getting grant funding to do just that.
Because Montpelier is the state’s capital, protests and rallies are a regular occurrence at the State House. One such rally in support of law enforcement last month turned ugly when protesters showed up to support the Black Lives Matter movement. People on both sides got into each other’s faces and at one point a white woman was recorded saying Black lives “don’t matter” to her — white lives do.
While the incident didn’t turn violent, there were concerns it could have.
Peete said Monday his department has the right amount of officers given the national average based on residents. But that average goes by what police departments have, not what they need. He said it also doesn’t take into account all of the people who drive into Montpelier for work during the day or large gatherings like protests or rallies.
Peete said he might only have three or four officers working on a day there is a protest and those officers also need to respond to calls for service. He said his main concern is counter protesters.
“You have people who are protesting for abortion rights or the right to choose and there’s somebody else who disagrees with that and they decide to drive their car through a crowd. I only have four officers there that can even respond to something like that,” the chief said.
Peete said he’d like to have two more officers on staff, but he wasn’t sure how likely that would be.
