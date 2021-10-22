One of the new owners of Southside Steakhouse started his career there.
Mark Williams is slated to take over the restaurant next month along with business partners Patrick Norton and Chasity Galimi. The new owners were approved for a liquor license by the Board of Aldermen this week and have a purchase and sale agreement with outgoing owner Wally Sabotka.
Williams, who owns Sam’s Steak House and Mr. Darcy’s Bar & Burger in Ludlow, said he started working for Sabotka at the age of 16, splitting his time between Southside and Sam’s, which was also owned by Sabotka at the time.
“I worked for Wally as a kid in high school and I followed him right along,” Williams said Friday. “I watched every move he made. I listened. He set a positive example for my life, and he really changed my life.”
Williams summed up the lessons he learned under Sabotka as the importance of “loyalty, integrity and treating people right.”
Williams said he was excited to expand into Rutland, having weathered COVID with his Ludlow restaurants.
“We’ve been very lucky to have a local clientele as well as an out-of-state clientele,” he said. “We’ve had to adapt by adding online ordering, really just adapt with the times.”
Williams said Norton, who worked alongside him for Sabotka for years and is one of the most talented chefs he knew, would be working in the background initially as they get used to running three restaurants at once. He said the third partner, Galimi, came up working for him at Mr. Darcy’s.
“She’s a smart, hardworking young lady,” he said. “She did everything I asked. I want her to really take off in her life.”
Fans of Southside need not fear any immediate changes, Williams said.
“I think there’s always room for improvement and room for new and fresh ideas,” he said. “At this time I’d like to keep Southside as it is because I think it’s one of the best in Rutland.”
Sabotka did not immediately return calls seeking comment Friday. Williams said his old mentor may be more interested in roles as a consultant or an investor, but he doubted Sabotka was ready for retirement.
“I don’t think Wally can ever really retire,” Williams said. “He is a workhorse, and he is very passionate about the restaurant industry.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
