BRANDON — The state is making the local mosquito spraying district apply for a new permit to use its truck-mounted sprayers. The application has been submitted and the public comment period will end April 27. Doug Perkins, chair of the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District, said on Thursday that the new permit was required as of Feb. 24. This permit is under the auspices of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and is one of several needed for the district to operate as it normally does. This permit became required after the agency updated some of its rules, he said. The permit application can be found at
online. Email David.Huber@vermont.gov to submit a comment. Once the comment period ends, the agency will review it, publicly answer the public comments it receives and publish a decision, said Steven Dwinell, director of the Public Health and Agricultural Resource Management Division at the agency. Dwinell has been in this role since October, and said he wasn’t around when the rules were updated, but knows the last time they were changed was in 1991. Dwinell had been working for the State of Florida in a similar role. He said most of what any mosquito control program does is monitoring mosquito populations and only spray or using other treatments when bug numbers reach a certain level. Perkins said Dwinell has been extremely helpful in informing the district as to what it needs for this new permit. “We’re not allowed to do adulticide spraying unless we have that permit, so we are at a stand-still right now in terms of being able to do anything, but then again there’s still snow on the ground so it’s not a major concern,” he said. Normally, mosquito spraying doesn’t happen until around May 1. Perkins said it’s happened as early as April 15 in the past, but typically no later than mid-May. It depends largely on weather, and how dry or wet it has been. He said the district has a five-year permit from the Agency of Natural Resources, due to the fact the district is introducing substances into the water. The federal Clean Water Act gives states the authority to grant these permits. The district has another five-year permit from the agency to use its adulticide chemicals. Perkins said there’s an annual permit for which the district applies in order to apply treatments from the air. The last time this was done was in 2018. It doesn’t happen often because it’s rather expensive. The nearest company willing to do the job is based in Long Island, New York, and won’t come up for less than $30,000. Perkins said the district applies for this permit annually all the same because if it does have to treat from the air, it has to move quickly and can’t wait out a permitting process. The new permit is for truck-mounted sprayers, said Perkins. It doesn’t apply to hand-held devices, nor does it apply to the larvicide bacteria the district also can use. Dwinell said the district is the only program in the state using the type of sprayer this permit regulates. The permit required the district submit an integrated pest management plan showing how it will use the products. “What it really boils down to is monitoring the populations and then only applying when populations reach a certain level, so it’s not a scheduled treatment, per se,” said Dwinell. “Treatments are based on the actual population levels of the mosquitoes, which is the way mosquito control should be done.” keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
Permit sought for spraying
