BRANDON — The state is making the local mosquito spraying district apply for a new permit to use its truck-mounted sprayers. The application has been submitted and the public comment period will end April 27. Doug Perkins, chair of the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District, said on Thursday that the new permit was required as of Feb. 24. This permit is under the auspices of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and is one of several needed for the district to operate as it normally does. This permit became required after the agency updated some of its rules, he said. The permit application can be found at

bit.ly/0330Perm

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

