While the new playground at the Stafford Technical Center Preschool is not your garden variety, it is of the garden variety. Grass grows where wood chips used to be, and metal and plastic features have been traded for wood and stone.
The updated design, built by students in STC’s forestry and natural resource management program, replaced the outdated playground equipment that once sat just outside the STC building facing Alumni Field.
This fall, the program’s 13 students leveled the ground, placed boulders and constructed several new features, including a balance beam, a playhouse and a hill slide with a tunnel.
“We started right at the beginning of the school year and, pretty much just finished about last week,” said program instructor Mark Raishart.
Raishart explained that students got to be part of the whole process, even cutting the trees and milling the wood used to build the playhouse.
“(They) had an opportunity to see really the entire process from a tree in the forest to a final product,” he said.
Susan Densmore, who as human services instructor oversees the preschool, said the project has been planned for a couple years, but finally came to fruition this fall.
She and Stafford Preschool teacher Margaret Ames got the idea for a nature-centered playground after attending a summer course at Castleton University about teaching and playing in nature led by Four Winds Nature Institute.
“Playing in nature changes behavior,” Densmore said, explain that nature play calms children down, improves learning and helps them get along better.
Once a week, weather permitting, Densmore said preschoolers go out into the woods to do various activities such as looking for certain kinds of vegetation, animals or insects.
“Right now, children are not experiencing nature. They're experiencing technology. So it's really good to get them out there,” she said.
Densmore noted the preschoolers have been watching progress on the playground closely.
“They had little chairs outside, and they would just line them up in front of where the guys were working and they would just sit there in their chairs and watch them work,” she said.
One of the students kids are keeping an eye on is Harley Adams, a senior in her second year of natural resources and forestry program.
In an email, Adams explained she helped with cutting, burning, staining and installing lumber on the playground.
“It was really fun because we tried to give it a ‘natural’ feel, so we got to either leave the wood as is, torch some pieces to add a natural color or just apply a simple stain,” she wrote.
“Forestry has taught me quite a bit about how to use the land around me to my advantage, while keeping it healthy and thriving,” she wrote about her experience in the program. “I hope to use all that I’ve learned to advance my family farm’s business and educate people on small businesses/family farm operations, plus keep any land I may ever use beautiful and available for the future generations to enjoy.”
Adams and her classmates built the playground according to plans drawn by Elizabeth Cooper, a landscape designer from Middletown Springs.
Formerly a nature science educator, Cooper now designs what she calls “nature playscapes”
To get some inspiration for her design at STC, she spent some time observing how the children used the previous playground space and talked to Densmore, Ames and others about their visions for it.
“I kind of combine my background as a naturalist and an educator and also as a designer. So one of the first things I do is try to see what is there, and try to work with the land and the landscape … then to sort of merge that with how the space is used,” she said.
Cooper said she likes her designs to have some variation in topography and a variety natural materials, like rocks, that kids can pick up and move around.
One novel feature, a mud kitchen, will be part of the playhouse. Mud kitchens are outdoor kitchen spaces with a sink, shelves and a countertop where kids can pretend to cook using mud, sand and water.
Cooper echoed Densmore, noting research showing the health benefits of kids playing in nature.
“Play is sort of like children's work. It's how they learn,” she said. “There’s all kinds of research that's come out in the last few years that tells us that kids who play outside … tend to be healthier, happier kids.”
She described the new playground as something that will evolve and change as it is used.
“I always try to think of these projects as something that is dynamic, that changes over time with the people that are using it, the people that are helping to maintain it and the greater community,” she said.
Densmore described future plans would incorporate additional features like outdoor art and music areas, as well as a sunflower garden.
In the spring, Raishart said his students will plant some trees and add some other details to give it a more natural feel.
He said the students have developed a strong sense of ownership for the project so far, adding that it is important to do what he calls “public good projects” that benefit the whole community.
“(This) project fits in well with that philosophy, and it's a good use of our resources and time and energy, but it also shows the students, obviously, that work can be done for the greater good and sometimes you don't need to get paid for it — it's still a good thing.”
