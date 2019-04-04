A Rutland woman, whose attorney said she had been living in Vermont for about six months, is being held in jail on $1,500 after being arraigned Monday on a felony charge of assaulting a man she had been accused of assaulting in December as well.
Nicole J. Hansen, 22, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release from custody.
Also, Hansen pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple assault based on an alleged incident in January.
The domestic assault charge was modified to a felony because it allegedly involved a violation of a court order.
Hansen has a pending charge of domestic assault from December. Hansen, who also pleaded not guilty to that charge in Rutland criminal court, was ordered Dec. 5 not to have contact with the man.
In a separate case, Hansen is also accused of having contact with the man on Feb. 3. In that case, also a charge of violating court ordered conditions of release, Hansen pleaded not guilty.
Judge Theresa DiMauro noted that Hansen had reported no job, no income and no expenses so there were limited ties to Vermont.
DiMauro said Hansen’s record showed criminal charges in Texas as recently as 2016.
“While she’s been here, she has not obtained employment, she has not obtained a stable residence (and) she has been charged with 10 offenses since Dec. 1,” DiMauro said.
The most recent charge is based on an alleged incident that was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday at a Rutland hotel.
Trooper Christopher Loyzelle, of the Vermont State Police, said he spoke with a 22-year-old man at the scene who said Hansen had beaten him with a PlayStation 4 controller.
Police said the man was holding a towel against his head when they arrived and the towel was covered with blood.
“Hansen was in the shower and decontaminating herself from the pepper spray. Her face and eyes were red,” Loyzelle wrote in the affidavit.
The man told police that he used pepper spray on Hansen to defend himself.
Hansen told police the man had hit her first.
According to the affidavit, Hansen’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.119 percent around 3:20 a.m. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 percent.
Hansen was charged with violating court orders for allegedly having contact with the man and for drinking alcohol.
The other charges for which Hansen was arraigned on Monday were based on allegations she had assaulted two staff members at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Jan. 27.
A male staff member said she kicked him in the back of the head and a female staff member said Hansen kicked her in the face.
If Hansen were to be convicted of all the charges for which she was arraigned Monday, she could be sentenced to up to eight years in jail.
The older charges were based on allegations that Hansen had assaulted the man Dec. 1.
In the affidavit, Capt. Ted Washburn, of Rutland Town Police Department, said when he responded to a Route 7 motel around 11 a.m. Dec. 1, Hansen told him she would like to be taken to jail for assaulting the man.
“After speaking with (another police officer), I returned to Hansen and asked if she wanted to tell me what happened other than she wanted to be arrested. Hansen advised no, she just wanted to be arrested,” the affidavit said.
Hansen’s charge of violating court orders from February also included alleged contact with the man.
Also, both of those incidents allegedly involved alcohol.
