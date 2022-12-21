ARC Rutland Area has unveiled its new “Sensory Room” at the Wing Center.
ARC is a Rutland-centered nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights of people with developmental disabilities.
“If this thing takes off like we think it will take off, we may need to expand, but it is a room in ARC offices,” Diane Drake, executive director at ARC, said on Wednesday.
Drake is also new, having joined the organization in October.
The Sensory Room, she said, isn’t a professional sensory integration therapy service, but can be used by people who need it.
“We’re not using this as professional sensory integration therapy,” she said at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. “It is more of an offering for the general public and those who need it who don’t have those opportunities elsewhere. So, if you’re not in school and you’re an adult, and you need this sensory integration, it really is helpful.
The room features a number of devices where people using it can control lights, sounds and, in some cases, vibrations.
“It’s somewhat sensory integrated but not entirely,” said Drake. “It’s a social daily living skill that we offer here.”
She said, for example, if someone were having an argument with a friend and couldn’t get themselves out of that frame of mind and was becoming more anxious, they could come to the Sensory Room to help regulate themselves.
“If they come in, we have a bubble tube, we have music, there is a vibrating platform, a fish tank ... and what is called an ‘infinity wall,’ along with LED lights going around,” she said.
The idea for the Wing Center, on Merchants Row, started in 2020 and through the pandemic morphed into the Sensory Room.
“They would normally come in with someone, a care provider, and use the equipment as they choose,” said Drake. “They’re certainly trained to use it. But it’s more about self-regulating and getting people out of their anxious moments, out of their anxiety, and just coming to a safe place where they can just be.”
The ribbon was cut by ARC volunteer Terry Stevens and Rutland City Mayor David Allaire.
The room’s equipment cost just less than $20,000, said Drake, and was purchased with financial help from the Flutie Foundation through United Way, and Vermont Developmental Disability Council.
John Wing, a member of ARC’s board of directors, whose family has been involved with the organization for many years, said the Sensory Room is just the latest in a long line of offerings for the Rutland community.
“We have this and other things we can expand and offer to people,” he said. “Our new (executive director) Diane Drake is very excited and very energetic. She’s done a very great job in a very short time and the board is very confident in her abilities.”
He praised Melissa Stevens, ARC president, for her work while the organization sought a new executive director.
“She gives countless hours as our president,” he said. “She is tireless.”
