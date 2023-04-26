Students across Rutland County have begun the state’s annual standardized testing in recent weeks, but not without some difficulty adapting to and using the program from Vermont’s new contractor, Cognia.
This past year, the state’s contract with its previous testing contractor, Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium, expired.
State education officials announced in October that Cognia would take SBAC’s place and promised the new test — the Vermont Common Assessment Program — would be more user-friendly and allow for increased accessibility.
But educators statewide have expressed distaste for the program’s rollout, which began in March, and cited frequent technological issues and minimal time for proctors and site coordinators to train with the system.
On April 12, when testing first opened across the state, Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey responded to Cognia concerns in a memorandum to state educators acknowledging known issues.
“The Agency of Education takes full responsibility for the associated delay in the Cognia rollout and its impact on the training timeline for the field,” Bouchey said in the memo. “We’ve received several requests for the AOE to designate this year’s assessment as a ‘pilot,’ including not counting the state and local results in our annual snapshot. However, this is not something the AOE has the authority to do.”
MRUUSD
Mill River Superintendent Brian Hill said testing for all district schools began Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that having a couple of weeks to hear feedback from other districts that tested earlier was insurmountably helpful to their process.
“Making sure we had the absolute right setup when there were some questions about it and knowing what to do when things still didn’t work, those were the two biggest pieces we were lucky to learn from other districts first,” Hill said.
He added that schools had been sent several different links throughout the rollout to access testing and that having the exact correct link mattered. Additionally, troubleshooting suggestions from other schools also were crucial.
According to Hill, materials were first available to proctors across the state on April 5 and so, while MRUU proctors had a couple of weeks to learn the program, other districts had only a week to turn it around.
“I wish the communication would’ve started from the agency to the entire field last spring. I know the agency cited procurement regulations as being why they couldn’t name the vendor (earlier), but I still think it would’ve been fantastic if the entire field knew we had a new assessment potentially coming,” Hill said.
Rutland City Public Schools
At Rutland High School, testing that was intended to begin Tuesday was delayed until next week on account of issues logging into the program.
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen said students and staff have been very patient and understanding, adding that the school has been rolling with technological issues.
“We understand the state has the challenge of, ‘We have to do a test, as federal law requires,’” Olsen said. “I think we’re looking at it as, ‘We’re going to do the best we can.’”
He added all other RCPS students testing also will begin next week.
Bianca McKeen, RHS associate principal and testing site coordinator, said Cognia’s technical support has been helpful with the login issues and acknowledged these rollouts don’t always go smoothly.
“Sometimes you can’t anticipate what might happen until you’re in the system. We have been testing in Vermont for a long time and a lot of the testing setup is very similar to what we’ve done previously,” McKeen said. “Although the timeline might not be exactly what we want, I think schools are (saying), ‘OK, this is what testing is going to look like this year. We’re going to be as prepared as we can be. And we need to be flexible if things don’t go quite as we hope.’”
SVUUSD
Slate Valley is in the middle of testing, according to Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, with some schools having begun prior to break and others starting this week.
She added that prior to break, there were quite a few technical issues with logins and the application loading, which ultimately caused some rescheduling. However, she said things have improved slightly since school has been back in session.
“We’ve definitely been hearing some complaints (from proctors) and kids becoming frustrated in some instances,” Olsen-Farrell said. “Our messaging to staff has been, ‘This is a new venture. This is the implementation of a new exam. We know the conditions of implementation have not been ideal. Just do your best.’ We don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on our students or staff.”
Olsen-Farrell also said her district had very little time to prepare and ended up creating its own training independent of the state, citing mistakes in the program manual as the reason adjustments had to be made.
“While the state maybe can’t officially consider this a pilot, we certainly are and won’t be comparing the data to prior years. We’ll be taking the data with a grain of salt,” Olsen-Farrell said.
Next time
Hill, Olsen and Olsen-Farrell all expressed an optimism that next year’s Cognia testing would run smoother and that, for now, students, educators and administrators are doing the best with what they’ve got.
Hill added that while some delays are to be expected with the rollout of a new program, he hopes in the future, the AOE will anticipate that not all projected timelines run on course.
“If the agency started the procurement process a year before the contract was up, then why don’t we start two years before the next contract is up,” Hill said. “We really ended up with it being our students and our staff (that) were the ones impacted the most, which is unfortunate.”
