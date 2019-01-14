BENNINGTON — After discussing the reasons he believed he couldn’t prosecute racial harassment of a former member of the Vermont House of Representatives, Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan announced on Monday he was creating a statewide “Bias Incident Reporting System.”
A release describing the system said it “encourages law enforcement and prosecutors to share reports of bias incidents with the civil rights unit of the Attorney General’s office for potential civil investigation and remedy.”
“This will be another tool in combating hate in Vermont by giving citizens civil recourse when they are confronted by biases,” Donovan said at a press conference on Monday.
Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray said bias incidents, whether they rise to the level of a hate crime or not, include acts “intended to threaten, offend or intimidate an individual because of their perceived or actual race, color, religion, age, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or even their service in the armed forces.”
A coordinator has been established in the Vermont State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Office to take in reported incidents from local offices and look for civil remedies with the help of the civil rights unit, the Vermont Human Rights Commission and the civil division attached to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont.
“To be clear, this system is not meant to replace or alter the role of law enforcement and prosecutors in the state. They will continue to prosecute where crimes have occurred. Rather, it’s meant to give victims another opportunity to seek recourse,” she said.
Gray said Vermont’s state’s attorneys have already received information in order to implement the system. Law enforcement officers will be trained to identify bias incidents and include the system in their response.
Donovan pointed out the system could be important because even though there’s a high bar for speech to be considered “hate speech,” and therefore a crime, there could be civil remedies available in cases where criminal prosecution is not appropriate.
Julio Thompson, Civil Rights Unit Director of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, said those cases might involve a bias incident that includes racial harassment by an employer or denial of access to public accommodations or housing.
“We found that when we were building this network, a lot (of people) in law enforcement were not aware of those civil remedies. So we wanted to expand the options for individuals so if a prosecutor is forced by the legal standards to decline prosecution, the question should become, ‘Is there anything else we can do to help?,’” Thompson said.
Donovan also announced his office will host a series of community forums to better identify, prevent and respond to hate crimes and bias incidents. The first is expected to be next month in Bennington and the sites and dates of the others will be announced later this month.
“These forums are important because your voices are important. We need you in order to do our best work. We need to talk to each other even when it’s difficult and uncomfortable,” Donovan said on Monday.
