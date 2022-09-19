Photo: 20220920_rhd_perry

Perry Ragouzis is the new student trustee on the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees. A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, he’s majoring in political science at Castleton University.

CASTLETON — A Colorado native says he’s fallen in love with Vermont after only two years attending college here, and says he hopes to make it easier for people like him to stay and work in the Green Mountain State, all while protecting the environment.

Perry Ragouzis, a junior at Castleton University, was appointed student trustee to the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees this summer.

