The rules for walleye fishing on the Chittenden Reservoir will change come Jan. 1.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Department, anglers will only be able to catch one walleye per day, and it has to be between 18 and 20 inches. All walleye under 18 inches must be released, as must all walleye over 20 inches. The season will be open from June 1 to March 15.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

