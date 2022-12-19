The rules for walleye fishing on the Chittenden Reservoir will change come Jan. 1.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Department, anglers will only be able to catch one walleye per day, and it has to be between 18 and 20 inches. All walleye under 18 inches must be released, as must all walleye over 20 inches. The season will be open from June 1 to March 15.
These changes were made to address a decline in the size of walleye in the reservoir. It was also noticed in a November survey that the walleye there appear to be reproducing.
“We have been stocking walleyes into Chittenden Reservoir since 1993 and on an every-other-year basis since 2001,” stated Shawn Good, fisheries biologist for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Past fisheries surveys concluded that walleyes were not successfully reproducing. All walleyes collected and analyzed since stocking began in 1993 were hatchery fish, based on marks we apply to the fish in the hatchery for later identification.”
According to Good, the November survey saw 327 walleye that were between 5 and 7 inches in length, meaning they would have had to have hatched in the spring.
“We did not stock walleyes in 2022,” stated Good. “The last year the Reservoir was stocked with hatchery fish was 2021.”
The new rules are under a “Test Water Designation,” aimed at improving the walleye population.
“We will monitor this emerging wild spawning success on the reservoir over time and determine if it continues, if it is consistent and if it is able to sustain the population and fishing pressure,” stated Good.
