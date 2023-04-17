A New York man is charged with molesting a 9-year-old in Poultney.
Miles Stevens, 73, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The charge carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a potential maximum of 15. He was freed on charges including that he have no contact with children younger than 18.
Vermont State Police said the case came to them from New York authorities via the Vermont Department of Children and Families in October. The girl’s father had made a report the prior month to Child Protective Services in New York, according to court records, and when police in New York interviewed Stevens he confessed to having inappropriately touched the girl at his home in Whitehall and at a residence in Poultney.
Court records indicate Stevens was charged in New York with “sexual abuse in the first degree, force of sexual conduct against a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and for having an illegal firearm.” Information on the disposition of the New York State charges was not immediately available on Monday.
The father told New York investigators that the girl had disclosed the abuse the day before he contacted them, according to court records, saying it had begun in summer 2021 and had taken place about a half-dozen times. The girl also made a statement about the abuse, according to affidavits.
Police in Vermont said New York authorities provided them with a sworn written statement in which Stevens repeated his confession.
The father told police Stevens used to spend more time around the children but that the two men had a falling out, which affidavits indicated was related to Stevens’ “inappropriate behavior towards women.” Police said the times the father described Stevens having access to the child was in line with Stevens’ confession.
