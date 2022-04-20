WEST HAVEN – A New York woman was seriously injured when her sport utility vehicle hit a tractor trailer on Route 22A on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
Victoria Allums, 29, of Staten Island, New York, was driving a 2019 Honda CRV south but left her lane and entered the northbound lane where Chad Sheldon, 34, of Rensselaer, New York, was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer hit the CRV after it entered the northbound lane of Route 22A near Bigelow Hill Road, police said.
The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m.
Allums and Sheldon, who were both wearing seat belts, were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Police said Allums had serious injuries; Sheldon had minor injuries.
Both the tractor trailer and the SUV were considered total losses, according to police.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the West Haven Fire Department.
