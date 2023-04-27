Erika Weliczko might literally be Rutland’s newest resident.
“I landed Friday at midnight, and I’m not kidding — the Walgreen’s closed right when I got there,” said Weliczko, whose new home is by the corner of routes 4 and 7. “Now I know when the Walgreen’s closes.”
Weliczko, 50, was one of several newcomers at Roots on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet put on by Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region as part of the regional marketing campaign. The event was a chance for recent arrivals to meet each other and connect with other people in the city.
Weliczko said she came from Cleveland, Ohio — a nine-hour drive — to take a job working on VELCO’s EMS data team.
“I was looking for opportunities in the energy industry on the East Coast-ish,” she said. “The energy industry is far more developed and robust and interested in the future here than where I came from.”
VELCO was particularly attractive, Weliczko said, because she wanted to retire to Vermont.
“I’ve been a tourist,” she said. “I’ve been here to do triathlons, races, hiking.”
As an outdoor enthusiast, Weliczko is among the type of people the regional marketing campaign has targeted from the beginning.
Genevieve Duchasneau is another sort — a remote worker. A software developer in her mid-30s, Duchasneau said she lived in Vermont as a child and decided to return from Oregon in January. She said the Rutland area — she settled in Proctor — particularly attracted her.
“It seemed like everyone here is trying to make it a better community, which you can’t say for every city in the country, by far,” she said.
Weliczko and Duchsaneau both said they benefited from the Real Rutland concierge program, which connects prospective newcomers with locals who can speak to their specific needs and interests. Weliczko said it connected her with someone in the energy industry here and helped her find a mover in Ohio.
“They gave us a lot of information we may have been able to find on our own, but it would have been a lot harder,” Duchasneau said.
CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said the program followed up on 664 leads in 2021 and 562 leads last year. Over those two years, 106 people moved to Rutland County using the concierge program, according to CEDRR’s data — 80% of them to the city. So far, in 2023, the program has drawn 12 people to the area and another five are in the process of moving.
Amy Bohren, 46, the new director of career tech teacher education programming at Vermont State University, said she and her husband cleaned up in the recent real estate boom and decided it was time to make real their dream of one home by the ocean and another in the mountains. For the former they picked Florida, she said, and for the latter they started looking at a map of the U.S. and researching areas around ski resorts.
“My husband knew I’d need a place with a couple coffee shops,” she said. “He found Woodstock. Then he found Killington.”
When she visited the area, Bohren said the first person she met was Jepson.
“He made us feel so welcome, I felt, ‘OK, we can do this,’” she said. “It’s so overwhelming to leave your whole family. If you can just have one person to reach out to — the Real Rutland program had that for me.”
